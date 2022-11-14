williams,andrew_after arcadia.jpg

The digital art “After Arcadia” created by UW-Stout Professor Andrew Williams won the juried art contest at the M+DEV Midwest Game Developers conference in Madison.

 Contributed photo by Andrew Williams

MENOMONIE — West-central Wisconsin processes a beautiful and unique natural landscape. The landscape provided the inspiration for a piece of 3D art which recently won the juried art contest at the M+DEV Midwest Game Developers conference, held at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.

Andrew Williams, UW-Stout game design professor, created a still image of ancient ruins, which he titled “After Arcadia,” using a variety of software including Unreal Engine 5, Maya and the Substance 3D Suite. Williams is only the fourth UW-Stout professor or student to have won the prize.