MENOMONIE — West-central Wisconsin processes a beautiful and unique natural landscape. The landscape provided the inspiration for a piece of 3D art which recently won the juried art contest at the M+DEV Midwest Game Developers conference, held at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison.
Andrew Williams, UW-Stout game design professor, created a still image of ancient ruins, which he titled “After Arcadia,” using a variety of software including Unreal Engine 5, Maya and the Substance 3D Suite. Williams is only the fourth UW-Stout professor or student to have won the prize.
Williams says his goal for the image was to create a large-scale, nature-centered work from scratch. He digitally made the rocks, plants and river native to the Chippewa Valley area.
“Since the final elements came together in August and September of this year, I wanted to capture the hazy feeling of afternoon sunlight in late summer. These natural elements provided a setting for the ancient ruins and helped communicate the dramatic sense of scale I was seeking,” he said in a university press release.
Williams used photogrammetry to develop the image. Photogrammetry is a technique where 60 to 300 photographs of an object are taken from every angle. The images are then adjusted and combined to create a 3D model consisting of several million polygons.
In addition, Williams also built the surface textures of the ruins in specialized texturing software like Substance 3D Designer and Substance 3D Painter.
“After the model is manually cleaned up and adjusted to reduce the high polygon count, it can be brought into the game engine where lighting and other visual effects can be applied. The end result is a photorealistic 3D object,” he explained.
The conference also featured three games by students and faculty from the game design and development art program as well as the computer science program at UW-Stout.
One of the games was “Witness to the Revolution,” which was presented at the conference and is being developed by Williams along with other faculty and alumni. The first part of the game, a historical representation of the Boston Massacre, is slated to be released in December.
Other games presented were Rise and Chime, a sophomore game from 2021-22, presented by Daniel Johnsen and Wobble Warriors, a senior game from 2021-22, presented by Anna Thiele, Brian Bauch, Harrison Kelly and Ethan Kapelka.
A few faculty and instructors also gave presentations including:
Jackie Cummings, lecturer, “Playing with Heartbreak: Research & Development for a Game About Breaking-up.”
Mary Benetti, game design-art alum, who works for Field Day Lab, “Making the Case to Be a Generalist: A Fresh Perspective From a Designer Who Gets Bored Easily.”
Karl Koehle, lecturer and MFA student, “Game Art Creation and Collaboration Before and After COVID.”
According to Williams, who also moderated an online panel, approximately 300 people attended the convention coordinated by the Wisconsin Games Alliance, five faculty and staff, 10 students and about 11 alumni from UW-Stout included.
Williams says it’s a favorite out of all the industry conventions.
“We've had a big presence at the conference since the beginning,” he said in a press release. “M+DEV is also one of our best opportunities to meet up with our program alumni. It is a unique and special experience that we look forward to each year.”