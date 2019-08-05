Chippewa County officials had a lengthy discussion at their Monday morning staff meeting about how to better protect the public from mass shootings.
“This type of activity seems to happen at large gatherings,” said Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk. “(Monday) morning, we talked about Country Fest, Rock Fest, the fair and parades.”
Kowalczyk believes it is important for police to be visible at those festivals.
“Law enforcement presence — that uniform — is a deterrent,” he said.
A week ago, the sheriff’s office was investigating its own shooting incident that left four victims dead between Lake Hallie and Lafayette, plus the suicide of the shooter. With the shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, Kowalczyk said it is more important than ever that the public inform law enforcement about potentially dangerous individuals.
“We get back to educating the public,” Kowalczyk said. “If the red flags are out there, call us. The public, more often than not, is our greatest source of information.”
One law change Kowalczyk would like to see is a measure to increase background checks before someone is allowed to purchase a gun.
“That’s a start; that’s very important,” Kowalczyk said.
However, Kowalczyk acknowledges people still are able to buy guns at shows or obtain them in other ways.
“These days, you want a weapon, you can get a weapon,” he said.
Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer said his officers have seen people with guns who were looking for “suicide by cop,” and he said those cases cause trauma to the officer. Police have looked at reasons behind the rise in shootings, discussing everything from mental health issues to drug and alcohol abuse to trauma in their lives to violent video games. Like Kowalczyk, Cramer urged the public to let police know if they aware of a potentially dangerous situation.
“At what point would law enforcement have known about this? If you see something, say something,” Cramer said.
One thing Cramer definitely wants to see is media and the public barely mention the names of the mass shooters.
“We’re giving them way too much notoriety,” Cramer said. “You can’t glorify what they’ve done.”
Shortly after Greg Hoffman became Chippewa Falls mayor a decade ago, he required an armed officer to be present at all City Council meetings. Hoffman said he has seen people enter meetings with anger in their eyes, and a lot of situations are immediately defused when they see the officer present.
Still, Hoffman said he wonders what the city could do better to protect the public.
“I’ve mulled this over; I’ve thought about it many times,” Hoffman said. “I’m not sure what we can do from a public protection standpoint.”
Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, said the problem is that after a mass shooting, emotions are running high, but people are still concerned about their second amendment rights. Emerson said she’s reading some proposed “red flag laws” about dangerous individuals.
“One item that we really need to add to our discussion on gun violence is making sure everyone who is buying guns, regardless of where, is legally able to own a gun,” Emerson said. “We need to make sure that we have universal background checks on all gun sales.”
Fixing gun laws is only part of the solution, she added.
“We can’t just look at gun laws,” Emerson said. “We have to look at mental health.”
But she added if we had the answers to stop mass shootings, they would have been implemented by now.
“We are not immune to it here in the Chippewa Valley, as last week shows,” Emerson said, in reference to the shootings in Lafayette and Lake Hallie.
Emerson added that the rhetoric from the White House in recent weeks and months hasn’t helped.
Sen. Jeff Smith, D-town of Brunswick, echoed Emerson’s comments, saying it is long overdue time to address gun violence with new legislation.
“I support legislation to restore the 48-hour waiting period and introduce universal background checks,” Smith said. “What more can be said? Politicians across the nation continue reiterating the same tired talking points. It’s time we take action to end this senseless violence.”
Rep. Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer, agreed with Emerson that this isn’t just about guns.
“It’s the mental health, the mindset of people, and figuring out how to stop these before they happen,” he said.
Summerfield said he is open to gun restriction proposals.
“We’ve got to make sure we protect the rights of everyone, and it’s the smartest policy,” he added.