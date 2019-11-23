Chippewa County deputy Andrew Clark responded to a call in August 2018 to assist with arresting Travis A. Abbiehl, a person suffering from mental health issues. During the course of the confrontation, Abbiehl stabbed Clark in the shoulder.
Abbiehl has been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, substantial battery, and battery to an officer; Clark was off-duty, recovering from the injuries, for several weeks.
The Abbiehl case is a perfect example of the long-lasting ramifications of an assault on an officer, said Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk.
“He was trying to control someone with mental health issues,” Kowalczyk said. “So, you have an officer who is off, and you are filling shifts. It’s very expensive.”
Law enforcement leaders in the Chippewa Valley say that the number of cases where officers are confronting people who refuse to be arrested, and are willing to fight, are on the rise.
“Between the mental health and meth issues, there is an increase,” said Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer. “We just had an officer punched in the face the other night. We’re getting more calls to assist on arrests. It really is a concern.”
Cramer said he’s seen more instances where additional jailers are needed to book a person who is brought into custody.
“We’re having more injuries in the jail from assaultive behavior,” Cramer said. “We’re seeing more non-compliance than we have in years. We had an attack on a jailer with a sharp object. Fortunately, the jailer wasn’t injured.”
Meth is definitely a major reason for the uptick in fighting, Cramer said.
“Those on meth are treating it like they have nothing to lose,” he said. “It can be four to six months (of being meth-free) before we see those folks come back (and act normal).”
Cramer said he doesn’t see a need for any new legislation from the state, or changes in how cases are being handled in court, at this time.
“Most of the judges are pretty attuned, if you are going after an officer,” Cramer said.
Kowalczyk said he hired an officer a year ago who suffered an injury, was out for three months on worker’s compensation, and ultimately opted to leave law enforcement.
“In the last couple of years, most of the workman (compensations) were because of conflicts with individuals,” Kowalczyk said. “Hand-to-hand contact with someone who wants to resist is more likely than not going to result in some type of injury.”
Kowalczyk said he considers his department to be fortunate to not have had more lengthy injuries. He credits a lot of that to the increased use of Tasers, which allow officers to subdue someone before making physical contact.
Like Cramer, Kowalczyk said he doesn’t see a need at this time for new legislation to protect officers.
“There is a statute that addresses injuries to officers, and this often becomes another charge,” Kowalczyk said.
Bridget Coit, Eau Claire Police Department public information officer, agreed that the number of confrontational arrests have climbed since meth became an epidemic in the area in 2012.
Coit said the goals of the department are for officers to resolve confrontations peacefully and minimize injuries.
“We continually train our officers so they are capable of handling whatever they encounter,” Coit said. “Our patrol officers have had to deal with the unique or different behaviors (of those on meth). There are people being delusional or more aggressive.”
Chippewa County District Attorney Wade Newell said he is seeing the number of officer-related injuries in the cases submitted to his office. He said he doesn’t know what those perpetrators hope to gain by assaulting an officer.
“There is a lot less respect for authority, and that needs to change,” Newell said. “There appears to be a lot more people willing to fight with law enforcement. People’s compliance with being arrested isn’t what it used to be. It’s very troubling, regarding officers’ safety.”
Newell said he makes sure to file that charge for assaultive behavior as part of the criminal complaint.
“There has to be a clear indication to the offender that this isn’t going to be tolerated,” Newell said. “This enhances whatever else is going on.”