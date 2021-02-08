EAU CLAIRE — Gov. Tony Evers’ announcement over the weekend that his state budget plan will include a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana drew mixed reviews from Chippewa Valley legislators.
While Democrats expressed support for the proposal, most Republicans who responded Monday to the Leader-Telegram said they are open to medical marijuana but not legalizing recreational use.
“In this day of chemical dependency running amok, do we really need to legalize another way for individuals to ingest mind-altering chemicals?” said Rep. Dave Armstrong, R-Rice Lake, mentioning methamphetamine, opioids and alcohol as substances that cause societal problems.
Likewise, GOP Rep. Jesse James, a former police chief from Altoona, said he opposes legalization because of the many negative outcomes he believes it would create.
James cited a report from the Rocky Mountain High Intensity Drug Trafficking report that indicated pot legalization in Colorado led to higher health care spending, more high school dropouts and a surge in impaired driving citations.
Evers’ plan projected that the recreational marijuana measure could generate more than $165 million in revenue annually beginning in the second year of the 2021-23 biennium. He proposed using that money to help fund rural schools and programs for marginalized communities.
“Legalizing and taxing marijuana in Wisconsin — just like we do already with alcohol — ensures a controlled market and safe product are available for both recreational and medicinal users and can open the door for countless opportunities for us to reinvest in our communities and create a more equitable state,” Evers said in a statement. “Frankly, red and blue states across the country have moved forward with legalization and there is no reason Wisconsin should be left behind when we know it’s supported by a majority of Wisconsinites.”
Thirty-six states have passed laws allowing medical marijuana, and 15 states, including neighboring Michigan and Illinois, have legalized recreational use. Medical marijuana is legal in Minnesota.
A 2019 Marquette University Law School poll found that 59% of Wisconsinites support legalization of recreational marijuana and 83% support legalization of medical marijuana. The governor’s 2019-21 biennial budget proposed legalizing medical marijuana, which was ultimately rejected by Republicans in the Legislature.
In a 2018 Eau Claire County referendum, 54% of voters supported recreational use of cannabis for adults and an additional 31% backed legalizing medical use.
Two area Democrats — Sen. Jeff Smith of the town of Brunswick and Rep. Jodi Emerson of Eau Claire — said the movement toward legalization across the country appears inevitable and the governor’s proposal offers the advantage of generating revenue by regulating and shining a light on what is now a black market industry.
Not only would legalization make a new, potentially profitable crop available to Wisconsin farmers, but the revenue gained from taxing marijuana could deliver a huge benefit to rural schools and communities, Smith and Emerson agreed.
“We are not the first state to be tackling this. We can learn from the successes of some states and the failures of others,” Emerson said, noting that problems could arise as more neighboring states move toward legalization.
“Our neighbors are doing it, and we’re losing revenue by not keeping up,” said Smith, who supports the idea of taxing marijuana in the same way alcohol is taxed in the state.
Smith said he believes a common sentiment, that “the most dangerous thing about marijuana is that it’s illegal,” makes a lot of sense, especially when considering the number of lives ruined by marijuana convictions and the racial inequity of those convictions.
Armstrong, however, is unmoved by the revenue argument.
“The governor puts forth a carrot in the form of a windfall of dollars coming from the taxation of recreational marijuana, but I ask at what cost are these supposed benefits derived? More OWI arrests, more accidents, more lives ruined,” Armstrong said. “I will oppose these and all efforts to legalize recreational use of marijuana.”
Regional Republicans said they support medical marijuana, although Rep. Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer, cautioned that lawmakers would have to be careful to word such a bill in a way that doesn’t produce unintended consequences. Summerfield went so far as to say he would study the possibility of legalizing recreational use.
Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Lake Hallie, who introduced a bill in January 2020 that would have legalized medical marijuana, said she prefers that approach and said it is clear there isn’t support in the Republican-controlled Legislature for legalizing recreational marijuana. She criticized Evers for announcing what she called his “half-baked scheme” just over a week before his budget address.
“He has to know this plan does not yet have legislative support and he should have known better than to treat an issue that requires the utmost cooperation with such carelessness,” Bernier said in a statement.
James said he opposed medical marijuana when he was first elected to the Assembly in 2018 but since has had a change of heart and now supports medical marijuana, but only in pill form, to help people who suffer from health challenges such as seizures, cancer and HIV.
Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos recently said he supports legalizing medical marijuana but not recreational marijuana.
Emerson and Smith acknowledged that legalizing just medical marijuana would represent a possible compromise, with Emerson adding, “It’s time we at least start having these conversations in our state.”
In the big picture, Summerfield and James said they don’t think such a policy item belongs in the budget, but Emerson and Smith countered that it is appropriate because of the measure’s large projected fiscal impact.