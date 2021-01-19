EAU CLAIRE — A lifelong advocate for Wisconsin's agriculture industry who spent 26 years in the state Legislature is being fondly remembered by area politicians.
Barbara "Bobby" Gronemus, who represented Buffalo, Jackson, Pepin, Pierce and Trempealeau counties from 1983 until 2009, died on Sunday at Grandview Care Center in Blair. She was 89 years old.
"I'll never forget Bobby’s tenacious energy, respect for others and commitment to represent the 91st Assembly District," state Sen. Jeff Smith, D-town of Brunswick, said in an emailed statement.
He worked alongside Gronemus when the two were both in the state Assembly. Smith said he looked up to her as a good example of a civil servant.
"When I joined the state Assembly, I quickly recognized Bobby as a role model and learned a lot from her about what it means to serve our state," Smith wrote.
Raised on a dairy farm in Vernon County and then married to a farmer in Cashton, Gronemus' passion for agriculture became a large part of her time in the Assembly.
In 1987, she became the first woman to serve as chairwoman of the Assembly's Agriculture Committee. She also pushed pro-farmer policies involving property rights, health care and pesticide clean-ups, according to a Country Today article published when she announced her retirement.
“Throughout her 26 years of service in the Wisconsin State Assembly, Bobby was a champion for farmers and rural residents," state Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska, said Tuesday in a news release. "She knew where she was from and she was proud of it.”
After her husband had to quit farming due to health reasons, Gronemus had worked as a nursing home activities director for a decade before she campaigned in 1982 for the 91st Assembly District. After winning her first election, she was then re-elected 12 times. Gronemus retired from office in January 2009 at the age of 77.
It is common for those elected to the state Legislature to keep an apartment in Madison to stay close to the state Capital, but Gronemus proudly did not do that. Instead she would stay at hotels overnight when she needed to be in Madison for legislative sessions and committee meetings. But then she would drive home to Whitehall to spend as much time as possible in her district, she told the Leader-Telegram when she retired from public service.
Gronemus ran as a Democrat, but peers recall that she was loyal to all her constituents.
“Bobby always took a people-first, bipartisan approach to government, which first and foremost, met the needs of her district," Pfaff said. "Her empathy, willingness to listen, and philosophy that everybody deserves a seat at the table has inspired me throughout my career in public service.”
After Gronemus did not seek re-election, Chris Danou, a Democrat from Trempealeau was elected to the 91st District in November 2008. Legislative redistricting after the 2010 census moved the 91st District into the city of Eau Claire. Counties in the former 91st District are now included in the 92nd and 93rd districts.