Images of long lines of Wisconsin voters waiting to cast ballots in Tuesday's spring election despite a statewide safer-at-home order attracted national attention last week.
The reaction among west-central Wisconsin legislators to holding an election in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic was split sharply along party lines.
While Democrats supported Gov. Tony Evers' last-minute attempt to postpone the election, Republicans saw it as an unconstitutional overreach.
Republican lawmakers viewed the election as an example of people deciding for themselves what precautions were necessary to exercise their right to vote, but Democrats considered voting during the pandemic as a foolhardy choice that likely will increase the spread of COVID-19, a deadly disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
"I think we're going to see a huge spike in cases within 10 days to two weeks because of that election," Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, said Thursday.
Democratic state Sens. Jeff Smith of the town of Brunswick and Patty Schachtner of Somerset also said they feared a surge in COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin as a result of thousands of people interacting face-to-face on Election Day.
"I think it was a big mistake," Smith said. "I hope I'm wrong, but it was a big mistake that we'd even take the chance to risk the health of voters and publicly minded poll workers."
Schachtner called holding an in-person election during a pandemic "irresponsible" and said she is "deeply concerned about the impact this will have on the number of cases in our area."
"There are a limited number of tests available to our health care providers, so there are people positive for coronavirus that may have turned up to vote on Tuesday and unknowingly exposed their friends and neighbors," Schachtner said.
Their Republican counterparts, however, insisted they felt confident the safety measures taken by municipal clerks at polling places throughout the state were adequate to ensure the safety of voters and poll workers.
"I don't think we will see a surge in cases," said Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Lake Hallie, adding that precautions taken at polling sites were better than at retailers where resident are still going to get food and supplies.
While Rep. Jesse James, R-Altoona, said it would be impossible to determine if any spike could be blamed on in-person voting because residents are still visiting stores, gas stations and workplaces, he also was impressed by sanitization measures at the polling site where he volunteered.
"I can tell you the Village Hall in Fall Creek was cleaner than your local gas station, big box store or any other essential business open," James said, adding that he personally sanitized every table between voters.
"It is each person's individual right and freedom to choose to vote or not during this pandemic," James said. "Let the people make their own choices, just like they do when they go to the stores, gas stations or to work every day."
Bernier echoed that sentiment, saying, "We have to allow the public to take some personal responsibility and give them some credit for not being stupid or ignorant. We all know that we're supposed to be 6 feet apart and that the virus transfers through saliva and human secretions."
Painful choice
But Democrats maintained voters shouldn't have been put in that position.
"People should never have to choose whether to preserve their health or exercise their rights," Emerson said.
Schachtner said her office received dozens of calls and emails from constituents concerned about safely voting.
"I had people call me in tears," she said.
Anxiety over voting was compounded by widespread reports across the state of voters who ordered absentee ballots weeks ahead of the election but didn't receive them by Tuesday's deadline to submit or mail them, forcing people to choose whether to vote or follow the advice of public health officials by staying home.
Smith, who wore a homemade mask when he volunteered to work at the Brunswick Town Hall on Election Day, said he heard from a number of voters who struggled with that dilemma.
The revelations prompted at least one prominent example of bipartisanship when on Thursday U.S. Sens. Ron Johnson, a Republican, and Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat, issued a joint statement calling for the inspector general of the U.S. Postal Service to investigate irregularities in the agency's handling of absentee ballots in Tuesday's elections.
In hopes of eliminating further coronavirus-related voting obstacles this year, Smith and Emerson both signed on as co-sponsors to a bill introduced Thursday by legislative Democrats that would require the rest of Wisconsin's scheduled 2020 elections — 7th Congressional District on May 12, partisan primary on Aug. 11 and general election on Nov. 3 — to be conducted by mail.
Schachtner said she would support moving the May special election to voting by mail if that was the recommendation of public health officials.
"It is beyond time that we listen to the experts to make these decisions," she said.
Mail skeptics
Regional Republican lawmakers, by contrast, pointed to the problems with absentee ballot delivery last week as a prime example of why they don't support voting by mail.
"It is clear that any scheme to send ballots to every registered voter must be done with extreme caution and significant testing," said Rep. Romaine Quinn, R-Barron.
Five states — Colorado, Hawaii, Oregon, Washington and Utah — conduct all elections entirely by mail, and at least 21 other states have laws that allow certain smaller elections, such as school board contests, to be conducted by mail, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Bernier, a former election official in Chippewa County, said she has been told it would take years to change all the laws and processes necessary to properly institute voting by mail and called it naive to think it could be done on such short notice.
She also doesn't like the idea of putting so much responsibility for Wisconsin elections in the hands of a federal agency.
"Apparently, we can't count on the United States Postal Service," Bernier said, referring to last week's absentee ballot fiasco.
'Power grab'
The Republicans were highly critical of the Democratic governor for issuing an executive order postponing the election and extending the terms of local elected officials the day before voters were slated to head to the polls.
"I am appalled that a governor would do something like that at the last minute," Bernier said. "That was despicable in my opinion."
Quinn said Evers' statements leading up to the election gave legislators every reason to believe he would have vetoed any attempt to move the date of the election and called the order postponing the election "by his own admission unconstitutional and egregiously outside of the scope of the powers given to that office."
"A crisis such as the present pandemic is a time that we must most carefully guard our most fundamental rights," Quinn said. "Using a crisis as pretext to shred the founding documents of our state would be the definition of an unprecedented power grab and cannot be excused on any grounds."
Republicans also said the attempt to extend the terms of thousands of city council, county board and town board members was unconstitutional, with Rep. Warren Petryk, R-town of Pleasant Valley, adding that leaving local elected officials’ positions vacant for months would have been extremely disruptive at this difficult time.
Both James and Rep. Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer, cited the possibility of GOP President Donald Trump extending his own term as a comparable example that would elicit an outcry from Democrats.
"Extending officials' terms can set a risky precedent," Summerfield said. "There is no guarantee that we will have a better handle on this disease in a couple months, especially considering viruses occur in waves. ... What if there's another outbreak this fall? Do we postpone the presidential election and extend the president's term limit? That would be undemocratic."
Out of options
But Democrats countered that circumstances surrounding the virus changed so much in the days leading up to the election that Evers had no other responsible choice than to attempt to postpone the election to protect the health of Wisconsin residents, especially when GOP legislators rejected his calls to address the issue in a special session.
Not only had COVID-19 case numbers and deaths climbed steadily, but poll workers, including many elderly volunteers considered high risk for virus complications, were backing out, Emerson said.
"A lot of people don't want to go out in a hot zone in a pandemic," she said.
Bernier, however, said voting went surprisingly well in most of the state. Most of the problems occurred in Milwaukee and Green Bay, where elections officials reduced the number of polling sites to five and two, respectively. She blamed local officials in those cities who were pushing for a delay.
"That is dereliction of duty in my opinion," Bernier said. "They can't point fingers at the (GOP-controlled) Legislature when every other municipality did it well and made it happen."
James said holding the election should serve as a good learning experience for future elections.
"This virus is going to be here from here on out," James said. "There will not be a cure, just like the flu. The good that came out of this will be the procedures, safety and protective measures moving all elections forward."
Emerson and Smith both expressed frustration that Republican legislative leaders appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court a lower court ruling that would have extended the time people could return absentee ballots by six days, characterizing that move as another in a long line of attempts by Republicans to suppress the vote.
The Democrats said the reason is clear: Republicans know that Democrats tend to win when turnout is high.
"I think it's a shame, and maybe even criminal, that the Republicans ended up playing politics with the election and putting people at risk," Smith said.
State GOP leaders consistently have maintained that voting restrictions are intended to avoid voter fraud, and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, issued a joint statement Monday calling the U.S. Supreme Court decision "prudent" and saying it addressed their concerns over ballot security through a potential extended deadline for absentee ballots.
Yet in another example of bipartisan agreement, the area Democratic and Republican legislators agreed that west-central Wisconsin clerks did a remarkable job of carrying out the elections as safely and efficiently as possible under unprecedented and trying circumstances.
The disagreement comes in their assessment of whether the elections should have taken place at all.