After testing out procedures for the past week with individual patrons, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library is set to fully implement its curbside pickup program on Monday.
The Chippewa Falls Public Library is also set to launch its curbside program the same day.
The Altoona Public Library and Menomonie Public Library have had their curbside pickup programs in operation since Tuesday and April 27, respectively.
Eau Claire
Isa Small, manager of programming and communications services at the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St., said patrons can now place holds on items available at the Eau Claire library. Interlibrary loans are not available.
The library’s on-hand stock may be limited because of extended due dates, lack of returns and minimal circulation of materials between libraries, she said.
For help with placing holds, Small said patrons can call 715-839-5004 and leave a message or send an email to reference@eauclaire.lib.wi.us.
Patrons will then receive an email or phone message stating their items are ready for pickup.
Patrons must call 715-839-5003 to schedule a pickup time. Appointments will be made in 10-minute slots, Monday through Friday, up to five business days in advance.
Once patrons have scheduled a pickup time, their materials will be marked as checked out, even if they have yet to pick up the materials.
Library staff will provide directions on the pickup procedure, communicating directly with each patron, Small said.
Pickup steps are also outlined at ecpubliclibrary.info/pickup-service.
Patrons will be asked to carefully follow all directions to ensure their safety and the safety of library staff, Small said.
Staff members working the pickup service are following recommended guidelines, which include wearing masks and gloves, proper hand washing, and sanitizing work spaces and equipment, she said.
Library drop boxes around the city will now be opened on an alternating schedule. Patrons should follow special instructions posted on each box. Open boxes may be used for drop off. A closed box will remain in quarantine for 72 hours before library staff will retrieve the materials inside, Small said.
All due dates will be extended until the library reopens, she said.
“Library staff greatly appreciates the support and patience of our customers as it works to ensure safe and convenient operating procedures,” Small said.
Chippewa Falls
The Chippewa Falls Public Library, 105 W. Central St., will operate curbside pickup from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays.
Patrons will need to schedule a pickup time by phone at 715-723-1146, ext. 2, or by email at curbside@mycfpl.org.
When you arrive to pick up your items, write your name on an 8.5-by-11-inch piece of paper in letters large enough for library staff to see from the lobby.
To maintain social distancing, patrons will be asked to stay in their vehicles. Library staff will open the trunk and place the items inside the trunk to avoid direct contact.
Patrons are limited to 10 items per person and 20 items per household.
In compliance with Gov. Tony Evers’ safer-at-home order, library staff will not accept your material returns at this time.
The Chippewa Falls library offers free public WiFi, which reaches out through the first tier of the parking lot and all the street parking spots on both sides of the building.
Altoona
Curbside pickup service at the Altoona Public Library, 1303 Lynn Ave., started on Tuesday. Service is offered from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
Pickups are scheduled in 10-minute time slots. If they miss their pickup window, patrons have until 4 p.m. the following business day to call to reschedule a pickup time before items will be checked back in.
To make hold requests and schedule pickup times, call 715-839-5029.
The curbside pickup service line is marked off with orange cones and signs, including a separate area next to the library for patrons on bicycles or foot.
Patrons are asked to stay in their cars and open their trunks when they reach the end of the line. Their ID code should be written on a piece of paper in 4-inch lettering.
Patrons are limited to 20 items per card and 40 items per household of two or more people, with no more than two pickups scheduled per week per household.
If they have returns, patrons are asked to park in the library lot or ahead of the curbside service line and drop them in the bins near City Hall doors.
Library staff are not allowed to physically accept returns.
The library and City Hall remain closed to visitors including the lobby, water fountains and restrooms.
All due dates have been extended to June 3.
Patrons will be charged for any damaged or lost returns left outside the book drop, curbside pickup area or any location other than in the return receptacles.
Menomonie
Curbside pickup at the Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road, has been ongoing since April 27.
Check out requests are to be called in from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at 715-232-2164.
A time will be scheduled for the pickup of the items. Pickups will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
Library staff will meet patrons outside and place the items in your popped trunk or back seat.
At this time, items that are already at the library are the only things that can be checked out.