About $10 million from the state's COVID-19 Movie Theater Grant Program has been awarded to 54 movie theater operators across Wisconsin, including Micon Cinemas in Chippewa Falls and the eau Claire Theatre Group.
"Wisconsin businesses across industries and communities have felt the strains of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and movie theaters have been particularly hit hard as they also battle stalled movie production," Gov. Tony Evers said.
"Movie theaters are often a cornerstone of our main street businesses, and I am glad we were able to get these funds out the door to help them keep theirs open," Evers said.
Micon Cinemas received $116,959 while Eau Claire Theatre Group got $131,579.
Other area grant recipients included Streamline Sound in Ladysmith, $14,620; New Richmond 8 Theatre, $116,959; Michelle Maher of River Falls, $29,240; and Stanley Theater Legacy, $14,620.
Funded by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act money and administered by the state Department of Administration, the COVID-19 Movie Theater Grant program provides eligible businesses average awards of $14,600 per movie theater screen in Wisconsin.
Grant funds can be applied toward pandemic-related operational costs such as facility improvements to provide appropriate social distancing, cleaning and sanitizing, and personnel costs necessary to provide appropriate COVID-19 safeguards.
"Movie theaters employ thousands of individuals throughout the state," Wisconsin Administration Secretary Joel Brennan said.
"We hope this funding will provide some relief to these institutions in communities large and small so that they can continue to provide Wisconsinites with employment and family memories in the years to come," Brennan said.