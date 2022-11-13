Masako Onodera in the Metals and Jewelry Studio.JPG

Professor Masako Onodera, right, works with a student in the metals and jewelry studio. Onodera is one of the recent recipients of the annual Outstanding Women of Color in Education Award.

EAU CLAIRE — Four professors from UW-Eau Claire and UW-Stout were recently honored for their efforts in advocacy for the LGBTQ community and people of color by the UW System.

Dorothy Chan, an assistant professor of English at UW-Eau Claire, and Alexandra Hall, a senior lecturer in biology at Stout, are two of 12 honorees presented with the Dr. P.B. Poorman Award for Outstanding Achievement on Behalf of LGBTQ+ People, the universities announced in separate news releases on Thursday.

