EAU CLAIRE — Collin Harvotich, 20, of Eau Claire said he was stunned Wednesday at how close the race for the presidency evolved.
“It was weird to go to sleep with a bunch of red states and wake up with a bunch of blue states,” Harvotich said. “I’m a little nervous, a little concerned by that. I don’t think we’ll know who our president will be for a while.”
His friend, 21-year-old Dylan Wall, said he is frustrated by not having more clarity of the winner by mid-day Wednesday.
“I think going into it, they should have been more prepared to get the results out, straight-away,” Wall said. “Hopefully, we’ll hear as soon as we can.”
Area residents shared their thoughts about the state of the presidency race Wednesday, with some stressing the need for every vote to be counted, no more the wait, while others were more anxious to get the final numbers out. With President Donald Trump indicating he will seek a recount in Wisconsin, it may be several days or weeks before the eventual winner is declared.
“It’s okay as long as everyone relaxes, and lets it be,” said Deb Raasch, 68, of rural Menomonie. “People just need to be patient. And PEACEFUL, in all capital letters.”
Justin Bucholz, 28, of Altoona, echoed the request for people to wait peacefully.
“It’s gotten bad already, and we don’t know who won,” Bucholz said.
Bucholz said he is nervous because a lot can happen in the winner’s four-year term.
“I’m just impatiently waiting like everyone else,” Bucholz said.
Ed Leipart, 47, of Eau Claire, said he is frustrated at not knowing the winner yet.
“Why don’t they change the rules so they can start the count early? Why are we having to wait days?” Leipart said. “It would be nice for it not to drag out. We should have a standard way of doing things. Hopefully, we’ll get an answer soon, and it doesn’t drag out in the courts. That’s not what this country needs.”
Adam Wolf, 20, of Eau Claire wasn’t concerned about the delay in election results.
“I think it’s a little strange, but I think it’s expected, with all the COVID-19 problems,” Wolf said.
Chris Holley, 19, of Eau Claire said he had been checking his phone every 15 minutes Wednesday for the latest of updates.
“It’s how I expected it to go,” Holley said. “I knew it would be close.”
Tom Woldmoe, 34, of Eau Claire expressed disgust with the delays.
“It’s annoying,” Woldmoe said. “You think it would be done more efficiently, considering it isn’t the first American election. But that’s politics right now.”