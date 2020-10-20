CHIPPEWA FALLS — Cynde Kelley stood in a short line in the basement of Chippewa Falls City Hall on Tuesday, waiting just a few minutes for her turn to vote. Kelley said she never has voted early before, but her husband is undergoing knee replacement surgery the week of Nov. 3, which will tie up her time that week.
“With all the things going on, more probability I wouldn’t get out to vote,” Kelley said after filling out her ballot.
In-person voting started Tuesday across Wisconsin. For a variety of reasons, many state residents are opting to vote now, rather than wait until Nov. 3.
Kelley said she thinks the pandemic will be a big reason people will vote early.
“The way cases are going (up), people will want to spread out,” Kelley said. “I hope everyone gets out.”
Henrietta Leary also never voted early before.
“I just wanted to get it over and done with,” Leary said. “I wanted to beat the snowstorms, beat the rush. You never know what the future will bring.”
Jerry and Priscilla Strizic also were among those who cast their ballots Tuesday in Chippewa Falls.
“I have had some medical issues. And I don’t want to be in crowds,” Priscilla Strizic said.
Jerry Strizic said they usually go to Arizona for the winter, so they have frequently voted early, perhaps eight or 10 times before.
“It looks like there will be big crowds, which is fantastic,” he said. “I encourage everyone to vote. And we’ll be glad to have it over.”
Barbara Koppes usually votes in-person on Election Day.
“COVID and just doing my part of getting rid of Trump,” Koppes said of her reasons for casting her ballot Tuesday. “I’ve done what I can do. Maybe now I can turn (election coverage) off. I just feel a responsibility to help save our country.”
Jerry Smith, a former Chippewa Falls School Board president, frequently travels for work. He said he’s voted early for the past 18 years.
“We just got used to doing this,” Smith said. “There is usually no one here.”
Teresa Friedel usually votes early, and she considers voting by mail to be too much of a hassle.
“I feel it’s very important to get your vote out,” Friedel said. “I already put it on Facebook – today’s the day for early voting.”
John Walczak said he voted early four years ago.
“I’m trying to eliminate the hassle, and snowstorm, or anything else coming our way,” Walczak said. “When I saw the other states, with lines a block or two long, I thought I’d drive by and see if people were lining up on the street.”
So, Walczak was pleasantly surprised the line was fairly short inside the building.
“This was quick and easy,” he said.
The line in Lake Hallie was fairly short at mid-day Tuesday, with voters also waiting just a few minutes to vote. Eau Claire voters had a slightly longer wait.
Chippewa County Clerk Jaclyn Sadler said the 34 polling locations in the county were
prepared for the surge of in-person voters on Tuesday.
“We’re in constant communication with all the clerks, reminding them of the dates, and that every move we make is being watched, and could be challenged,” Sadler said. “We want to make sure nothing is missed.”
Chippewa County has 38,578 registered voters. However, Sadler said she obtained enough ballots for 115% of that total, because of all the expected new voters.
“This year seems to be bringing out record numbers,” Sadler said. “I think we’ll see some places will have lines in parts of the county. Our bigger municipalities, they are used to this.”
Sadler’s recommendation for getting in and out quickly is to avoid going to vote over a lunch break or immediately after work.
“We know it’s a contentious election,” Sadler said. “We hope people are kind and courteous in line.”
Statewide, voters were turning out in high numbers. Shauntay Nelson, state director of All Voting is Local, said her advocacy group had staff in Madison and Milwaukee, viewing the in-person voting process.
“This is the very epitome of voters being engaged,” Nelson said. “It’s exciting to see voters turn out. Overall, in my opinion, visually it was a beautiful thing to see so many people voting (Tuesday).”
Nelson said she wasn’t aware of anyone being told they couldn’t vote. She said there was a sense of pride for those who voted Tuesday, with confidence in their ballots would be counted.
“Voters have positioned themselves where long lines will not stop them from voting,” Nelson said. “They are saying voting is part of our democracy.”