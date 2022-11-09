Several area congressional, state Senate and state Assembly races were on Tuesday's election ballot.
Following are the results of those races in west-central Wisconsin:
• 3rd Congressional District
Republican Derrick Van Orden of Prairie du Chien won with 162,492 votes, or 52%. Democrat Brad Pfaff of Onalaska received 149,804 votes, or 48%.
• 7th Congressional District
Republican incumbent Tom Tiffany of Minocqua won with 209,269 votes, or 62%. Democrat Richard Ausman of Lac du Flambeau received 128,879 votes, or 38%.
• 23rd Senate District
Republican incumbent Jesse James of Altoona won an uncontested race.
• 25th Senate District
Republican Romaine Quinn of Cameron won with 47,293 votes, or 57%. Democrat Kelly Westlund of Ashland received 35,667 votes, or 43%.
• 31st Senate District
Democratic incumbent Jeff Smith of Eau Claire won with 38,915 votes, or 50.4%. Republican David Estenson of Whitehall received 38,237 votes, or 49.6%.
• 29th Assembly District
Republican incumbent Clint Moses of Menomonie won with 12,082 votes, or 65%. Democrat Danielle Johnson of New Richmond received 6,451 votes, or 35%.
• 30th Assembly District
Republican incumbent Shannon Zimmerman of River Falls won with 17,718 votes, or 58.5%. Democrat Sarah Yacoub of Hudson received 12,556 votes, or 41.5%.
• 67th Assembly District
Republican incumbent Rob Summerfield of Bloomer won with 16,878 votes, or 63%. Democrat Jason Bennett of Chippewa Falls received 9,807 votes, or 37%.
• 68th Assembly District
Republican Karen Hurd of Fall Creek won with 14,338 votes, or 61%. Democrat Nate Otto of Altoona received 9,281 votes, or 39%.
• 69th Assembly District
Republican incumbent Donna Rozar of Marshfield won with 14,935 votes, or 64%. Democrat Lisa Boero of Marshfield received 8,334 votes, or 36%.
• 75th Assembly District
Republican David Armstrong of Rice Lake won an uncontested race.
• 87th Assembly District
Republican incumbent James Edming of Glen Flora won with 18,532 votes, or 69.5%. Democrat Elizabeth Riley of Hayward received 8,125 votes, or 30.5%.
• 91st Assembly District
Democratic incumbent Jodi Emerson of Eau Claire won with 16,463 votes, or 65%. Republican Josh Stanley of Eau Claire received 8,994 votes, or 35%.
• 92nd Assembly District
Republican incumbent Treig Pronschinske of Mondovi won with 15,680 votes, or 63%. Democrat Maria Bamonti of Mondovi received 9,056 votes, or 37%.
• 93rd Assembly District
Republican incumbent Warren Petryk of Eau Claire won with 16,002 votes, or 60%. Democrat Alison Page of River Falls received 10,775 votes, or 40%.