BOSTON — Brent Kann had never run a spring marathon before; his earliest marathon was Grandma’s Marathon in June. So, he wasn’t sure about his training schedule going into this year’s 128th annual Boston Marathon.
“It was harder (training in the winter),” Kann said. “I skiied the Birkie, so I tried to balance the skiing and the running. That definitely helped. It’s harder to do tempo workouts. The earlier (you are out), you are encountering the worst weather — you’ve got to look out for ice.”
Kann, 35, of Eau Claire, finished the race Monday in two hours, 34 minutes, 36 seconds, an average of 5:40 per mile for the 26.2-mile trek. He was the fastest of the dozen western Wisconsin residents who participated Monday.
This was just the fifth marathon for Kann; he has run Grandma’s Marathon three times and the Chicago Marathon once. This one was special because his father, John Kann, ran it in 1979, and had told him stories about it. Brent’s parents joined him on the trip to watch him run. He had signed up for it in 2020 but that year’s race was canceled by the pandemic. He opted to wait for this year’s event, rather than compete in the smaller Boston Marathon that occurred last fall.
“I’m glad I was able to experience it in all its glory,” Kann said. “It’s the history. It’s the longest-running road race. It means a lot to be able to come out and participate. The finish was spectacular, with the crowd. It’s the most fans I’ve ever seen at once.”
When runners started Monday, temperatures hovered in the mid-40s under a partly cloudy sky.
“It felt pretty warm,” Kann said. “It was perfect temperatures; it got up to 49 at the end.”
The Boston Marathon is unique because runners must qualify to participate, based on a combination of their age and gender in prior races. About 30,000 people were expected to participate Monday.
Catherine Lee, 43, of Eau Claire, said this was her 3rd Boston Marathon, 11th official marathon overall, plus three virtual runs. In each of Lee’s first two Boston Marathons, she encountered bad weather on the course. She didn’t meet her goals, coming in at 3:41:09.
“Today, my cardio was fine; my legs failed me,” Lee said. “It was more about enjoying the day. This was just gorgeous. I’ve only run in bad weather, so this year was so loud, because so many people came out for good weather.”
Lee is a Maine native, so each trip there becomes a reunion with friends and family. She is already qualified for next year’s race. Lee has two children, ages 7 and 3. She ran the Boston Marathon in 2015, just months after giving birth.
“It’s so iconic,” Lee said of the Boston Marathon. “And this year was super special, because it’s only been 50 years that women were able to run officially.”
Dene Schiefer, 45, of Eau Claire, has now completed 10 Boston Marathons, plus the 2020 virtual race, among her 45 total marathons.
“It’s hard every time,” she said. “It takes that determination to finish.”
However, Boston is special to her.
“It’s definitely the crowd, and it brings people from around the world,” she said. “I love the experience. You can’t beat the crowds in Boston. Everything shuts down.”
Schiefer, who has four children ages 13 to 19, also was hoping for a better time than her 3:48:54.
“For me, it was when your not feeling great, and it’s not your day, you just keep going,” Schiefer said. “But being in Boston is just motivation.”
Amanda Molback, 36, of Menomonie, finished in 3:29:18 and was thrilled with how the day went.
“It was perfect weather,” Molback said. “A lot of runners appreciated it.”
Molback’s first Boston Marathon was in 2019; she’s now done 12 overall. She said the history of the race is what brought her back.
“Knowing you have to qualify is part of the challenge, and that’s part of the lure of it,” Molback said. “You get together with people with a common interest and common goal. And people here treat you like royalty. The crowds were amazing. It’s a great experience.”