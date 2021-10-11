EAU CLAIRE — Michael Lee, 29, of Holcombe was the top area finisher in the 125th Boston Marathon on Monday.
Lee finished in 2 hours, 50 minutes, 40 seconds, which is an average of 6:31 per mile for the 26.2-mile race.
The Boston Marathon is typically held on Patriots Day in early April. It was canceled in 2020, and this year's event was moved to Monday, because of the pandemic.
Typically 30 to 40 runners from a dozen counties in western Wisconsin make the trek to the prestigious race. However, the field was limited this year because of the pandemic, and only 11 runners from western Wisconsin completed Monday's race.
The Boston Marathon is unique because runners must qualify to participate, based on a combination of their age and gender in prior races.
Other runners from western Wisconsin who ran Monday were:
• Molly Barnes, 48, Eau Claire, 3:58:52
• Alyssa Hogan, 44, Eau Claire, 3:46:19
• David Lombardo, 60, Eau Claire 3:49:31
• Shawn Loy, 50, Hudson, 4:04:12
• Nicole Maletto, 39, Eau Claire, 4:07:15
• Matthew Rudquist, 28, New Richmond, 3:16:36
• Dene Schiefer, 44, Eau Claire, 3:29:35
• Allen "Fish" Stieber, 65, Abbotsford, 3:35:28
• Seth Vircks, 41, Eau Claire, 3:24:44
• Sarah Wergeland, 41, Eau Claire, 3:48:21
Six other western Wisconsin residents registered but opted not to race.
About 18,000 people were expected to run Monday. In 2019, more than 30,000 people ran in the historic race.