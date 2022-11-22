Therapy Dog

From left, UW-Eau Claire students Claire Babler, Autumn Sivilay and Morgan Radzius enjoyed time with Benny, a mini Goldendoodle therapy dog that visited McIntyre Library on campus to ease the end-of-semester stress in December 2021.

 Photo by Dan Reiland/

EAU CLAIRE — The Wisconsin Office of Children’s Mental Health found 40% of children with mental health conditions around the state did not receive treatment in 2021, according to the organization’s annual report.

The same report found at least ⅓ of Wisconsin adults ages 18 through 24 experienced anxiety on most days throughout the year.

Tags

Madeline Fuerstenberg is the L-T's education and health reporter. A graduate of UW-Eau Claire, she has reported with multiple Chippewa Valley news outlets since 2018, and she joined the L-T in 2021. Get in touch at madeline.fuerstenberg@ecpc.com.