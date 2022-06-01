EAU CLAIRE — Four area students have been named National Merit Scholars in the third round of announcements of the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program in a Tuesday news release.
The National Merit Scholarship Corporation, a nonprofit organization, selected candidates from a pool of more than 15,000 finalists across the country, according to the release. Finalists from each state are selected based on a strong combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college studies.
Named on Tuesday as recipients are Henry Pike of Cameron, Emma Pichelmann of Eau Claire, George Accola of Fall Creek and Manon Field of Hudson.
According to the release, Pike is the recipient of the National Merit University of St. Thomas Scholarship, and his indicated field of interest is finance. Pichelmann is the recipient of the National Merit Luther College Scholarship, and her indicated field of interest is medicine. Accola is the recipient of the National Merit Hillsdale College Scholarship, and his indicated field of interest is entrepreneurship. Field is the recipient of the National Merit Purdue University Scholarship, and Field’s indicated area of interest is also medicine.
Merit Scholars are selected by a committee of college admissions officials and high school counselors who appraise information submitted by both finalists and their high schools. This information includes academic records, scores from the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, contributions and leadership in school, community activities, an essay written by the finalist and a recommendation written by a high school official, the news release explained.
This year’s National Merit Scholarship Program began in October 2020, when high school juniors took the PSAT/NMSQT, which serves as an initial screening of program entrants. Last fall, the highest-scoring students in each state — representing less than 1% of the nation’s high school seniors — were named semifinalists.
From the semifinalist group of more than 16,000, more than 15,000 students met the very high academic standards and other requirements needed to advance to the finalist level of the competition.
The number of winners named in each state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the nation’s graduating high school seniors. Fifty-six Wisconsin students have been named a Merit Scholar in the third round of the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program, according to the news release.
Recipients of corporate-sponsored Merit Scholarships were named on April 27. Another wave of announcements came on May 11. The final announcement of college-sponsored awards will be made July 11. By the conclusion of this year’s competition, about 7,500 academic champions will have won National Merit Scholarships worth approximately $28 million.