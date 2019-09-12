The Elk Mound School District’s 11th graders scored among the highest in west-central Wisconsin on the 2018-19 Wisconsin Student Assessment System testing.
The results of the WSAS exams were released by the state’s Department of Public Instruction on Thursday.
The state average score for 11th graders was 36.78 in English and 29 in math. Elk Mound 11th graders scored 44.7 in English and 43.4 in math.
Eric Wright, Elk Mound Schools superintendent, was pleased to hear that students in his district scored well above state averages.
“It’s a credit to our great staff and our community,” Wright said. “That’s where it all starts, and we’re trying to build on that all the time.”
However, Wright cautioned that he won’t read too much into results from any single exam or assessment.
“It’s great we did well, we’re proud of that, but it’s just one piece of the puzzle,” Wright said. “There are a lot of different things that go into the education of our students than the assessments.”
Wright said his staff will break down the data and look at areas for improvement.
“We celebrate the successes but also look at our deficiencies,” Wright said.
Menomonie schools superintendent Joe Zydowsky expressed a similar reaction to the scores, where the district is right on average with the state in English language scores, and slightly above average on math scores. Menomonie 11th graders scored 36.7 in English and 33.5 in math.
“This is just one piece to a very large puzzle,” Zydowsky said. “Overall achievement, while it’s very important, it’s also important to look at student growth. We continue to work on our curriculum and instruction to improve it.”
Altoona superintendent Dan Peggs said he wasn’t going to fret too much on lower-than-average scores for last year’s 11th-graders there. Altoona 11th graders scored 21.8 in English and 24.8 in math.
“It’s a snapshot in time, on a small cross-section of what we do,” Peggs said, noting the district’s 3rd through 8th grade students scored above average. “It varies from grade to grade, and subject to subject.”
Peggs said the WSAS results are just one part of the state’s overall school report cards, which come out in late October or early November.
“We expect our school to score as well as we have in the past,” Peggs said. “Typically, our numbers are quite good. This data is from last year. I’m not going to sound off the alarms about 100 students on any one day.”
The WSAS exams are given to all students in grades 3 through 11, according to a DPI press release.
“Overall results in the state showed slight decreases in English language arts and mathematics,” the DPI press release states.
In total, 588,992 students took the assessments, with participation at public schools at 98%.