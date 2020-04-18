The Altoona school board has picked finalists for its new superintendent, including two candidates who currently lead other school districts in the Chippewa Valley.
In a lengthy closed-session meeting on Saturday, the school board interviewed six candidates and narrowed the field to three finalists.
They are Chippewa Falls Superintendent Heidi Taylor-Eliopoulos, Elk Mound Superintendent Eric Wright and De Soto, Mo. Superintendent Joshua Isaacson.
The trio are scheduled for online forums on Monday morning to answer questions posed by Altoona community members, school staff, teachers and students. The school board will then meet at 1 p.m. Monday in closed session for a final round of interviews with the finalists, followed by an expected vote to name the new superintendent.
“It will come down to the best fit, but any of them would be excellent,” said Ron Walsh, who has been serving as Altoona’s interim superintendent.
Taylor-Eliopoulos has been Chippewa Falls’ superintendent for five years. Prior to that she was the district’s middle school principal from 2007 to ‘15.
For the past four years, Wright has served as superintendent in Elk Mound, taking over after Walsh had retired from that position. Prior to leading the district, Wright had been Elk Mound’s middle school principal for 12 years.
Isaacson has been a superintendent in De Soto for four years, previously working in that district as a principal and teacher, Walsh said. He also has ties to the Chippewa Valley, which helped pique his interest in the Altoona job.
The person picked as Altoona’s next superintendent is expected to begin serving in the position on July 1.
Altoona’s search attracted 28 applicants — 20 who already are superintendents or assistant superintendents, and the rest are principals or in other leadership roles within school districts.
Twenty of the applicants currently live in Wisconsin, but others are from Minnesota, Iowa, Georgia, Maine, Indiana and Missouri.
Altoona school district hired School Exec Connect to help with the search and the firm was responsible for winnowing down the overall pool of applicants to the six that the school board interviewed on Saturday.
The school district had not expected to be searching for a new leader when the year began, but that changed after the February arrest of Superintendent Daniel Peggs. Peggs faces federal charges of sex trafficking of a minor and production of child pornography. The school board quickly terminated his contract and hired Walsh on an interim basis to help with the search for a replacement.
While that meant mobilizing a superintendent search quickly, Walsh said it came at a time when candidates are looking for jobs.
“This is typically the time you search for a superintendent,” he said.
But one difference this year is that schools and other places where large amounts of people usually gather are closed as a precaution to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The five-member Altoona school board still did opt to meet in person on Saturday, observing social distancing guidelines when they interviewed each candidate in turn.
“There was never more than seven people in the room and we all kept our social distances,” Walsh said.