The COVID-19 pandemic will result in the cancellation of more longstanding rituals this month when UW-Eau Claire, UW-Stout and UW-River Falls shift their fall commencements to virtual format.
All three regional universities will hold virtual graduation ceremonies on Saturday, Dec. 19.
UW-Eau Claire
A ceremony will celebrate 702 UW-Eau Claire students who are graduating at the end of the fall 2020 semester while also honoring 1,433 May graduates whose ceremonies were canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"During these extraordinary times, our 2020 graduates have shown what it truly means to be Blugolds," Chancellor James Schmidt said in a news release. "Their perseverance and resilience allowed them to maintain their focus on the goal of obtaining a world-class education at UW-Eau Claire. I am proud that all of our 2020 graduates — both spring and winter — will be able to celebrate their tremendous accomplishments through our virtual commencement."
The online ceremony will broadcast live from Pablo Center at the Confluence, with some sections of the event recorded. The event can be seen at UW-Eau Claire's commencement website: uwec.edu/commencement/class-2020-commencement.
The chancellor will virtually confer degrees on graduates. The ceremony also will include messages from Schmidt, UW-Eau Claire Alumni Association President Todd Athorp and graduating student Simon Jing Voon Yap of Minneapolis, who will receive a bachelor’s degree in English and sociology; photos and messages from graduates; and music performed for the event.
The Blugold Spirit Award, which traditionally is given to one alumnus or alumna each semester, is collectively being awarded to the Class of 2020 for all who graduated this year.
A slideshow of graduates can be viewed online starting at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 19, with the commencement ceremony beginning at 10 a.m.
Fall graduates include a total of 654 students who are candidates for bachelor’s degrees, including 249 from the College of Arts and Sciences, 160 from the College of Business, 185 from the College of Education and Human Sciences, and 60 from the College of Nursing and Health Sciences. A total of 48 students are candidates for graduate degrees.
UW-Stout
The fall commencement ceremony at UW-Stout in Menomonie also will be held for 637 graduates at 10 a.m. Dec. 19.
A total of 504 undergraduates and 133 Graduate School students will receive degrees in the virtual ceremony. A traditional cap and gown ceremony was not possible because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A virtual ceremony also was held in May.
Chancellor Katherine Frank and graduate Jon Rzeznik of Watertown will address the graduates in recorded speeches, followed by interim Provost Glendali Rodriguez. The speeches can be seen and heard beginning at 10 a.m. on the UW-Stout's Facebook page and YouTube channel, youtube.com/user/uwstoutvideos.
The ceremony will include music recorded for the event by the UW-Stout Symphonic Band and the UW-Stout Jazz Orchestra.
After the speeches and music, graduates and guests will be redirected to the UW-Stout commencement website to find speeches from the deans of the three colleges and director of the Graduate School. The graduates’ names will be read for their college, after the deans’ presentations.
Students and members of the UW-Stout community are encouraged to share comments and photos on UW-Stout social media platforms using the hashtag #StoutGrad2020.
UW-River Falls
A virtual commencement ceremony at UW-River Falls is set to begin at 10 a.m. the same day.
The event will honor 420 bachelor's and master's degree graduates.
UW-River Falls' 2020 Distinguished Teacher Kurt Vogel, an animal and food science associate professor, will be recognized during the ceremony.
The live stream will be available at: livestream.com/accounts/16930854/events/9437451.