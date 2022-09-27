092822_dr_Evers_8a

UW-Eau Claire saw a 6% decrease in total enrollment numbers this fall, according to Interim Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Management William Felz.

 Staff photo by Dan Reiland

EAU CLAIRE — The UW System reported last week that new student enrollment rates at main campuses across the state are at their highest since 2018, while overall enrollment has dropped 1% since last fall.

Preliminary figures based on the first day of classes show an estimated 26,442 first-year students and transfer students enrolled this fall. This number is up from 25,869 in 2021 and 25,602 in 2018, according to the UW System.