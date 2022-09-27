EAU CLAIRE — The UW System reported last week that new student enrollment rates at main campuses across the state are at their highest since 2018, while overall enrollment has dropped 1% since last fall.
Preliminary figures based on the first day of classes show an estimated 26,442 first-year students and transfer students enrolled this fall. This number is up from 25,869 in 2021 and 25,602 in 2018, according to the UW System.
However, this is not an indicator that enrollment numbers have quite recovered from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic at area universities.
William Felz, interim vice chancellor for enrollment management at UW-Eau Claire, said the university has a current total enrollment of 9,605 students, which is down 6% from 2021. Similarly, new student enrollments have also gone down in the past year from just under 2,100 to 1,989.
“The landscape is so much harder now to predict and navigate what college students are going to be doing,” Felz said. “Students are not attending college at a record number.”
Felz noted that 19% of Wisconsin high school students surveyed this summer reportedly changed their plans to go to college and work, and 28% planned to opt for online learning.
Over the course of the pandemic, the university itself saw class sizes dwindle as first-, second- and third-year students left school. As a result, those cohorts will remain smaller than average through the remainder of their time at the university, resulting in a multi-year dent in enrollment numbers.
“We’ve also had three years of pandemic-impacted incoming classes, reducing our numbers,” Felz said. “What we know, and what’s happening across the country, is that fewer students are going to choose going to college.”
But, Felz pointed out, graduation rates are growing at UW-Eau Claire despite the dip in enrollment.
“Our four-year graduation rate has gone from the high 30s and low 40s six and seven years ago to we’re now, on average, graduating 44% of our new students in four years, which is a great number to have,” he explained. “So, the more that we graduate, again, means we have less students on our campus the following year.”
Retention rates at UW-Eau Claire are also on the rise, said Felz, adding that the university specifically took a hit last year, but is once again reaching pre-COVID numbers.
Felz said the university is making efforts to boost enrollment primarily through the myriad scholarships offered at UW-Eau Claire. The university’s hope, he said, is to attract new students by offering financial aid to those who may not be able to afford college otherwise.
Capital projects like the much-anticipated Sonnentag Complex and a new science building will also serve as big draws for prospective students, Felz said.
“We’re confident about the future of our enrollment,” Felz said. Referring to a recent Forbes article listing UW-Eau Claire as a top university in the state and region, he added, “We’re an outstanding university for incoming students to enter.”
In other area schools:
UW-Stout on Tuesday reported an increased retention rate among first-to-second-year students, and a record number of art and design students.
Though overall enrollment at UW-Stout is down slightly from last year, the university reported a 71% retention rate for students beginning their second year — up 3% from last fall.
“UW-Stout is seeing positive indications that enrollment is improving,” said Laura King, Stout’s vice chancellor for enrollment and strategic initiatives. “We know that enrollment trends in higher education are similar to what we are experiencing locally and regionally. We have invested time and energy to make the student experience more personalized and focused on the success of all learners.”
The university stated its School of Art and Design now comprises more than 1,200 students — its biggest number yet. In terms of students, it’s the largest art and design program of any college or university in the Upper Midwest, the university stated.
UW-River Falls last week reported an increase in new student enrollment and a slight decrease in overall enrollment, but did not cite any specific numbers.
“We are dedicated to the success of new students with programs such as our nearly completed First-Year Experience Program,” said UW-River Falls Provost David Travis. “UWRF wants students to feel confident as they navigate unchartered waters.”