EAU CLAIRE — Overburdened health care workers at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire are about to receive some much-needed relief, courtesy of the U.S. Army.
The Department of Defense will deploy about 45 Army medical personnel to Wisconsin this week to assist the state's efforts to combat COVID-19, Gov. Tony Evers announced Wednesday. The reinforcements will support Marshfield Clinic Health System hospitals in Eau Claire, Rice Lake, Marshfield and Beaver Dam.
"Wisconsin’s healthcare system is strained, and our frontline healthcare workers are doing amazing work under extraordinary circumstances," Evers said in a news release. "Many of them are working back-to-back shifts in head-to-toe PPE, putting their health and safety on the line to take care of our vulnerable COVID-19 patients. This additional support is crucial and I thank the Department of Defense for providing these resources to the state."
The medical deployment, carried out in response to a request by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, is expected to include six nurses and two respiratory therapists in Eau Claire and a pair of respiratory therapists in Rice Lake, said Bill Priest, chief administrative officer at Marshfield Medical Center-Eau Claire. The health care workers are expected to begin orientation this weekend and stay for about a month.
The additional help should provide welcome respite for health care workers who have been responding to the recent surge of COVID-19 patients in the Chippewa Valley and across Wisconsin. The virus has killed 3,887 people in Wisconsin and infected more than 422,000, including nearly 19,000 who have been hospitalized, since the pandemic struck this spring, according to the state Department of Health Services.
"Our staff has been working long hours in a stressful situation for a prolonged period of time taking care of COVID-19 patients along with our regular patients. This is to give them a little bit of a breather," Priest said, noting that beds at the hospital continue to be full even though the percentage of COVID-19 patients has dipped slightly in the last two weeks.
The Marshfield Clinic system also has been hiring temporary traveling health care workers and using volunteers from the Wisconsin Emergency Assistance Volunteer Registry to help respond to the influx of patients — a challenge made more difficult by a number of employees missing work because they have tested positive for COVID-19, been exposed to someone with the virus or been forced to care for infected family members.
The Army personnel also will help in the event of an anticipated spike in COVID-19 patients as a result of Thanksgiving family gatherings, Priest said.
"We are deeply grateful for the support of the Department of Defense as we continue to deal with the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin," Marshfield Clinic Health System CEO Dr. Susan Turney said in a statement. "Because of the prolonged and intense nature of this crisis, many hospitals are near full capacity and medical staff is exhausted. Throughout the pandemic, we’ve seen the importance of partnerships in meeting this momentous challenge. We look forward to partnering with military medical personnel to provide the care our patients need."
The military medical personnel, part of two Urban Augmentation medical Task Forces, will come from several locations, including Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston in Texas.
"Wisconsin, we stand with you in solidarity as part of the whole-of-America response to the COVID-19 pandemic and in support of FEMA," Lt. Gen. Laura J. Richardson, commander of U.S. Army North and the Joint Force Land Component Command of U.S. Northern Command, said in a news release. "Working together, alongside our local, state and federal partners, we are committed to caring for Wisconsinites in need and to mitigating this virus."