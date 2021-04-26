EAU CLAIRE – Calling the Army’s Best Ranger Competition brutal doesn’t do it justice. Even some of the best soldiers don’t make it through all three days.
Eau Claire native 1st Lt. Alastair did more than just finish. He won.
Stars and Stripes called the event the Army’s version of the Super Bowl. Teams come from a wide range of specialties. The 10th Mountain Division sent a team. Both the 82nd and 101st Airborne sent multiple teams. Four teams came from the 75th Ranger Regiment, stationed at Ft. Benning, where the competition takes place.
The April 16-18 competition started with a nine-mile run in predawn darkness. Obstacle courses, swims, marches, more runs and eight separate marksmanship events followed. Sleep didn’t. Winning requires a wide-ranging skill set and the ability to keep pushing through fatigue and pain, well beyond the point most people would happily call it quits.
How tough is the competition? You’re not just being pushed to do hard work for hours on end. You’re doing it at a point where most people would have trouble functioning at all. The description by Stars and Stripes said the three-day challenge allows for three hours’ sleep “at most.”
This year began with 52 teams. By the third day just 16 were left. At the end, Keys was atop the board with his partner, 1st Lt. Vince Paikowski. Keys, a 2013 Memorial graduate, now has his name on one of the top trophies in the U.S. Army.
Catherine Keys, Alastair's mom, watched much of the competition and said it’s nerve-wracking for spectators, too. One event required the soldiers to shimmy up a rope, walk across a beam several stories up and climb up and down steps in the middle of the beam. It’s pure balance. There are no ways to stabilize yourself. At the end of the beam competitors climb onto another rope and slide horizontally to a Ranger tab. After touching the tab, they drop off the rope and into the pond below.
“It was pretty grueling for parents to watch, too,” she said. “There’s no harness, no safety net.”
For this year’s competition Keys partnered with another Wisconsin native. Paikowski is from the Milwaukee area. The participants aren’t told how they’re doing, but spectators get updates. Catherine knew her son’s team was way out in front. The 75th Ranger Regiment, in which both Keys and Paikowski serve, said on its Facebook page the pair led “from the very first event … until the final event today.”
This wasn’t the first time Keys participated in the Best Ranger Competition. He finished second last time, back in 2019. COVID precautions shut down the 2020 competition. The near-miss and the cancellation left him hungry for a win.
“He told us they were going to win. They were out to win,” Catherine said. “They just crushed it this year.”
Keys told Stars and Stripes much the same, crediting the win to the amount of work he and Paikowski put in during training. Both are veterans of the competition. Paikowski’s teammate in 2019 sustained an injury partway through the competition and couldn’t finish. This time, the pair of Wisconsin natives took the top spot together.
“It's being durable for those later days in the competition and then staying mentally focused throughout your entire training period,” Keys told Stars and Stripes. “It’s making sure you’re making the most out of every rep, and you’re not just deciding, ‘Hey, I don’t feel like doing that extra rep today.’ Just keeping continuously mentally sharp on all those things for weeks of training.”