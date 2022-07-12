EAU CLAIRE — A building that provides a cool spot for homeless people to stay on the hottest summer days will be able to open more days this year through additional funding provided by city leaders.
The cooling center that had been slated to get $38,000 from the city through federal pandemic-recovery funds will instead get up to $87,700 following an amendment made Tuesday afternoon.
Councilman Joshua Miller led the push for additional funding, citing the need to have that community facility available more often this summer.
Namely, he noted that the public library — an air conditioned place open to all — will be shut down for several weeks later this summer.
The Eau Claire public library will be closed Aug. 7 through early September while it moves from the temporary Mall Drive location it’s been at for over a year to the newly remodeled L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, 400 Eau Claire St.
With the cooling center costing about $2,000 a day to run, Miller said the additional funds will be enough to cover any long and sustained heat waves that could happen in the next few months.
He did specify that if the center does not need to be open often due to high outdoor heat, unspent money allocated to it would be used for other purposes decided by the city after Sept. 30.
“This is kind of a safety net,” he explained.
That expiration date aided Miller in gaining votes from other council members.
“I like the finality piece as well, so that helps me,” Councilman Roderick Jones said.
Councilwoman Jill Christopherson also said including the Sept. 30 date helped secure her vote as well.
Miller’s amendment passed in a 9-1 vote with council President Terry Weld being the lone opponent.
Prior to that vote, Weld talked about the city’s desire to give more organizations the opportunity to request funds to address issues such as homelessness and affordable housing.
“I want to make sure we are listening to everyone that has a need,” he said.
The additional $49,700 for the cooling center was taken from just over $4 million the city intends to use on projects expanding affordable housing, addressing homelessness, developing businesses and helping families and children. That is part of $13.5 million the city is getting from the federal American Recovery Plan Act.
The new funding for the cooling center will not be available immediately. City Manager Stephanie Hirsch said the city will still need to draft an agreement with the center, which the council would then need to approve later this month.
Following the increased cooling center funding, Hirsch’s plan for using the city’s ARPA funds was approved in a 10-0 council vote.
Other parts of that plan include $5 million to help fill a budget gap for building a downtown transit transfer center, $1 million to help address PFAS contamination at city wells and funding 4½ city positions for the next 4½ years.
Other business
Also during Tuesday’s meeting:
• Following terms set in fall between the city and the developer of an event center and indoor football field, a development agreement was approved by a 10-0 vote of the council.
That agreement with Blugold Real Estate Foundation — an arm of the UW-Eau Claire Foundation is for the construction of the County Materials Complex on Menomonie Street. The complex includes the event center and fieldhouse named for UW-Eau Claire alumni and donors John and Carolyn Sonnentag.
The construction project is set to benefit from $12.56 million in city cash grants, room taxes and related infrastructure improvements. The university will be the primary user of the facility, but an agreement allows the city and Visit Eau Claire to also schedule events there.
• Haas Sons of Thorp was awarded contracts for $7.33 million in roadwork, including the reconstruction of a mile of Jeffers Road.
• The city agreed to sell a 4-acre lot in Sky Park Industrial Center for $90,000 to developer LARSCO LLC, which will make a building there for a plumbing/HVAC distribution business.