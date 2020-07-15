A 31-year-old Eau Claire man was arrested Wednesday morning following an armed robbery and standoff with police on the city's south side.
The man will likely face criminal charges after he is released from an Eau Claire hospital, Eau Claire police spokesman Joshua Miller said.
According to Eau Claire police:
Police received a missing person report Tuesday night concerning the man, who had been acting strangely and was believed to have been in some type of crisis.
At about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 200 block of Moholt Drive. The man had robbed another person outside a residence.
A traffic stop was attempted on the man's vehicle near US Bank on West Hamilton Avenue.
The man fled in his vehicle and stopped in the bank's parking lot.
A perimeter was set up and crisis negotiators were called in to de-escalate the man in an attempt to have him surrender.
Negotiators spoke with the man for about three hours before he surrendered.
The man was taken to an Eau Claire hospital for an evaluation.
There were no employees in the bank during the standoff.
The incident remains under investigation.
"It's something that we have seen before. It's not entirely unique," Miller said.
"It does present certain challenges as any kind of negotiation situation does," he said.
"That's why we focus on containment and perimeter, and then begin the crisis intervention process," Miller said.
Eau Claire police were assisted during the incident by UW-Eau Claire police and the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office.