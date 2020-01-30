The UW-Eau Claire Artists Series welcomes Austin Dean Ashford, a poet, playwright, author, hip-hop artist, actor and one-time National College Debate champion, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, in Schofield Auditorium.
This performer will present his solo spoken-word show titled “(I)sland T(rap),” a performance that has garnered awards and praise, including a Kennedy Center Citizen’s Award in 2018. As the subject of the HBO show “Brave New Voices,” Ashford is quickly rising to fame.
Ashford also received the 2018 Fayetteville Film Festival’s Pitch It Award for “(I)sland T(rap),” the film that debuted in fall 2019 at the Fayetteville Film Festival.
His newest show, “Black Book,” focuses on the persistent obstacles for underrepresented youth in education systems, and how taking part in activities like speech and debate can aid them in navigating with resilience and excellence.
A graduate of Wiley College with a bachelor’s degree in English, Ashford recently earned his MFA from the University of Arkansas and plans to pursue a doctorate in interdisciplinary fine arts at Texas Tech University. His goal will be to “create work that lessens the distance between human beings on the stage, page and the screen.”