Artist's view of Eau Claire

North High School sophomore Lily Schwartz and Memorial High School freshman Jack Mosher work on an abstract aerial view of Eau Claire on Saturday at Artisan Forge Studios. Student artists from Eau Claire middle and high schools collaborated with local artist Jason Anhorn to create the spray paint street mural on a garage door at Artisan Forge as part of a celebration of Creative Economy Week. The project, which included fish and duck images in the Chippewa River and Half Moon Lake, was completed with all donated materials, according to retired Delong Middle School art teacher Kathy Bareis, who helped supervise the effort.  

 Staff photo by Eric Lindquist

