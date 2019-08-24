Marking its first season a success for patrons of the arts and its financial health, a $60 million downtown Eau Claire arts center now is shifting its attention to paying off debt remaining from its construction.
Leaders of the Pablo Center at the Confluence are seeking donations to pay off $7 million in construction debt for the building that opened last September, allowing more of the facility’s resources to go towards expanding arts programming in the community.
“We’re trying to reduce that debt and close that gap as soon as possible,” said Royal Credit Union CEO and president Brandon Riechers.
Riechers took the reins of the nonprofit ownership board established to own the arts center, which was previously headed by Gerald Jacobson, president of Chippewa Falls-based Northwestern Bank, while the building was under construction.
The arts center is contacting past donors to the building project and other community members about making a contribution toward winnowing the debt down.
The $1 million donation from Richard and Marcia Larson on Aug. 13 is the start of several announcements the arts center anticipates making by the year’s end, Riechers said.
The focus on the end of the year — November and December — corresponds with traditional times when large donors make charitable contributions they can deduct on their taxes, Jacobson said.
People who have made pledges to the center are also being asked to move up their timetables to turn their promises into donations, he said.
Even if the whole loan isn’t paid off right away, the goal is to make a major reduction so the arts center isn’t held back by paying off the debt through its annual operating budget.
“Every piece that goes away is less interest,” Riechers said.
Expanding offerings
Jason Jon Anderson, the center’s executive director, identified two groups in particular that he’d like to provide more programs to — schoolchildren and low- to moderate-income residents.
There were 4,000 K-12 students who went to the Pablo Center in its first year, but Anderson wants to up that greatly by bringing performers into classrooms.
“I want us to take our art into schools,” he said.
That outreach would go beyond Eau Claire schools, Anderson said, not only to Chippewa Falls and Menomonie, but also other parts of west-central Wisconsin as well.
“We need to be seen as a regional leader,” he said.
Jacobson added that rural areas have less access to the arts and its something often sacrificed in smaller schools facing financial struggles.
“Unfortunately we know that’s the first thing cut of those school budgets,” he said.
Expanding offerings that are affordable to the 40% of area residents considered to be low- to moderate-income families is another thing that Anderson is working on.
While this summer’s slate of events at the Pablo was quieter than the busy fall and spring, which is not uncommon for a performing arts center, Anderson intends the facility to be busy year-round.
Starting next year the Pablo will host summer drama camps for children and other events for people visiting Eau Claire on vacation or staying around the city while the weather is warm.
One of Anderson’s ambitious goals is to bring a Broadway rehearsal theater group — a troupe that tries out shows at smaller venues before going to New York — for summertime at the Pablo Center.
“Ensuring we have the operational cash to do that is crucial,” he said.
With construction debt hanging around and taking a piece of the budget he has to run the center, Anderson said, that can push back the grander plans for the Pablo.
Good start
For the past year, the center’s main focus was on making sure the new building performed well when it came to bringing in audiences and at least breaking even with its budget.
As its fiscal year neared its end, the center announced in June that it had an operating surplus, which turned out to be $146,000 when all the numbers came in.
Calling upon his experience as a lender, Riechers noted that operating in the black for its first year was a significant accomplishment for the arts center.
“It’s pretty uncommon for a startup business to be profitable in its first year,” he said.
In terms of visitors, 80,000 different people bought tickets to shows with between 60% an 80% being first-time Pablo attendees at each performance throughout the year, indicating a growing audience.
The first year’s ticket sales also told the center how far people would come for performances there. While 60% of tickets were sold to people in the Chippewa Valley, others hailed from the Twin Cities, Duluth, Minn., Chicago, Madison and Milwaukee.
To tap deeper into those outside markets, the center is using a grant it got from Google that provides $10,000 monthly in online marketing to reach those audiences within a few hours drive.
In addition to entertaining a growing audience, Anderson and Jacobson noted the impact the building has had on downtown and the business community.
Businesses have opened near the arts center since it was announced, with the latest arrival being Olson’s Ice Cream located in the neighboring Haymarket Landing building.
Anderson noted that the Pablo Center shares ticketing statistics and performance schedules with nearby businesses so restaurants and taverns can prepare for times when they might need extra staffing or supplies when more people are downtown.
The center has also become a way that local employers use to show high-level job candidates that Eau Claire is a vibrant community.
Marshfield Clinic, Prevea Health, Mayo Clinic Health System and Oakleaf Surgical Hospital have all brought prospective physicians to the building for tours and sometimes a show to court them, Anderson noted.
“It’s being used as a recruitment tool,” he said.
In addition to health care providers, Anderson said he gets about five calls a week from other businesses calling to arrange building tours to impress potential hires.
Jacobson also said a customer at his bank listed the Pablo Center among reasons why they’re preparing to open a business in the Chippewa Valley.
Making the case
Between a solid first year, excitement for the second season that starts next month, the center’s impact on the community and its potential to do more for the arts, Pablo Center leaders hope that will re-energize donors.
Riechers acknowledged that $7 million isn’t a small number, but it does represent about a tenth of the building’s cost and the project already has a good track record for philanthropy.
“I think we’re in a great spot,” he said.
To date, $26.3 million has been donated since the concept of a new downtown arts center was first announced in mid-2012.
When fundraising is complete, donations will have paid for the majority of the center’s price. It also has gotten funding from taxpayers.
Under Gov. Scott Walker, the state put $15 million into the arts center and it also received about $3.5 million in new market tax credits. The city of Eau Claire contributed $5 million and Eau Claire County provided $3.5 million toward the building’s construction.