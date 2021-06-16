ARCADIA — Like nearly every other major event that was canceled last summer by the COVID-19 pandemic, Ashley for the Arts festival in Arcadia is back this year, hoping to not miss a beat from where they left off in 2019.
The 2021 festival is set for Aug. 12-14 in Arcadia’s Memorial Park.
The lineup this year is heavily flavored with country acts, with Toby Keith headlining on Friday, Aug. 13, while Little Big Town will headline on Saturday, Aug. 14. Joining Toby Keith on Friday will be classic rock acts Jefferson Starship and Foreigner and country singer Kip Moore. On Saturday, country singer Clare Dunn, Christian-themed alternative rockers Switchfoot and pop-rock band Barenaked Ladies will be joining Little Big Town.
Cole Bawek, event director, is thrilled with the lineup.
“The feedback we’re getting is amazing,” Bawek said. “We want to make sure we have an eclectic lineup, because we truly are a family-friendly event. You should find a band you like; you are able to get a mixture of all of it in one weekend.”
In recent years, the three-day festival has drawn nearly 70,000 spectators. However, it is still unclear how many people will be comfortable heading back out and being among large crowds as the pandemic wanes.
“We’re planning for large crowds like in the past, but there is still some uncertainty, with COVID,” he said. “We’re optimistic we’ll have a good crowd. We believe we’re in a good spot in mid-August, and it’s an outdoors festival.”
Both Toby Keith, Switchfoot and Dunn were slated for the 2020 lineup that was later canceled.
Bawek said planning for the festival begins a full year in advance. So, when bands signed up to perform this August, it was unclear if the pandemic would be over.
“It’s just a work-in-progress. (The pandemic) created some challenges with tour routes,” he said. “It was a challenging year, but we’re very happy with what we were able to secure, and we’re ecstatic with how this lineup has turned out.”
Of course, the one thing organizers can’t control is the weather. Spectators in 2016 were doused by heavy rains when Chicago performed. Bawek recalled a similar downpour in 2019 when Lady Antebellum performed.
“It created a waterfall coming off the stage,” he said.
There are park-and-ride locations at the Arcadia aquatic center, and in fields and lots outside the city. Most of the traffic comes into Arcadia on Highway 93, and the additional park-and-ride locations should ease the challenges of traffic leaving the city.
While the big-name music acts are the selling point, Bawek reiterated that the festival allows people to show off their arts and crafts, and they also have hot air balloons launching from the site.
Ashley for the Arts, sponsored by Ashley Furniture, began in 2009. An estimated 10,000 people attended the event the first few years before it grew. In recent years, they’ve brought in acts such as Beach Boys, X Ambassadors, and Rascal Flatts.
Tickets for the two-day pass (Friday and Saturday) are on sale for $20 now; prices increase to $30 on July 1. The Thursday event, which doesn’t include nationally touring music acts, is free to the public. For more information on all the events and music acts and to purchase ticket, visit ashleyforthearts.com.