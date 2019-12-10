Ronald Wanek, founder and chairman of Arcadia-based Ashley Furniture Industries, has been selected to receive a 2020 Horatio Alger Award.
The award, given by the nonprofit Horatio Alger Association of Distinguished Americans, is bestowed annually upon individuals deemed to have succeeded despite facing adversities and to remain committed to higher education and charitable efforts in their communities. Wanek was one of 14 people chosen for the 2020 honor who will be inducted into the association in April in Washington, D.C.
Wanek grew up on a dairy farm in Minnesota, where his family farmed as sharecroppers. The home he lived in for much of his childhood did not have electricity or running water. At 8, he began working on the farm to earn 25 cents per week. Growing up, he watched his grandfather and great uncle build furniture as a hobby, which would ultimately inspire his career.
In 1963, Wanek became involved with the start-up and management of a new operation in Red Wing, Minn. Seven years later, he and a group of investors formed Arcadia Furniture Corp., which ultimately merged with another company, Ashley Furniture, to become Ashley Furniture Industries, which is now the largest furniture manufacturer in the world and operates Ashley HomeStore, the largest retail furniture store brand in North America and one that has more than 1,000 locations in 56 countries. The company employs more than 30,000 people and has over $6 billion in sales annually.
“Ronald Wanek lives by the guiding principle that a rising tide raises all boats,” Terrence Giroux, executive director of the Horatio Alger Association, said in a news release. “He is a philanthropist in the truest sense of the word, not to mention he built his business from the ground up.”
In 1988, Wanek and his wife, Joyce, established the Ronald & Joyce Wanek Foundation, which provides funding to a variety of causes including education, the arts and medicine. The Wanek family also provided a $50 million grant to The City of Hope to find a cure for Type 1 Diabetes by 2023. Wanek also has donated millions of dollars to Mayo Clinic to assist its research efforts to cure heart disease.
Among his many philanthropic contributions, in 1990, Ron established and continues to be the benefactor of Soldier’s Walk at Memorial Park in Arcadia. For nearly three decades, Ron has contributed millions of dollars and thousands of hours of service by hand sculpting and designing over 25 monuments in the 500-meter walk that recognizes all U.S. wars.
“I understand the important role education plays in changing the trajectory of one’s life, but I also know what it feels like to not be able to attend college due to rising costs,” Wanek said in the release. “To be inducted into an organization that works tirelessly to support thousands of young people each year, lessening the financial burden of obtaining a degree, is a true honor. The mission of the Horatio Alger Association is a critical one, and I look forward to helping to advance it.”
The association, which awards need-based scholarships to outstanding high school students who are committed to pursuing higher education and giving back to their communities, has granted more than $180 million to 27,000 students since the scholarship program was established in 1984.