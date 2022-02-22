MADISON — The Wisconsin Assembly recognized a pair of Rusk County World War II veterans as “Hometown Heroes” during its Tuesday floor session.
Elmer Wisherd and Clarence Stine, who were nominated by state Rep. James "Jimmy Boy" Edming, R-Glen Flora, served their nation during World War II and have volunteered extensively throughout their communities during their lifetimes.
“Serving in World War II is already a noble feat worthy of recognition,” Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, said in a news release. “Yet, Elmer and Clarence, who are both centenarians, have continued to serve their communities for over 70 years — something that is truly remarkable.”
After the war, Wisherd, of Tony, served as chairman for his church and on the Tony School Board. He also dedicated nearly 35 years to the Veterans of Foreign Wars and worked with several other organizations to help veterans and those returning from war.
Stine, of Ladysmith, was discharged from the military with several awards and medals, including a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star, and then went to work for the Ladysmith school district. Stine also became active in his local church and VFW post. He has been a member of VFW Post 2490 for more than 75 years, holding every position in the organization at some point.
“Clarence Stine and Elmer Wisherd are the definition of true American heroes both in their defense of our country during World War II and back here at home in Wisconsin,” Edming said in the release. “I’ve known them both personally for many years, and I can’t think of anyone more deserving of the Hometown Hero Award than them.”
The Assembly created the Hometown Heroes program to identify and recognize individuals from around the state who are working to make their communities a better place. Award winners are invited to the state Capitol and given an opportunity to speak on the Assembly floor as special guests.