EAU CLAIRE — Rep. Warren Petryk, R-Eleva, spoke highly of the state’s $87.5 billion 2021-23 biennial budget, which passed through the Assembly on Tuesday.
“This budget corrects the bloated and unreasonable budget that was originally proposed by the current governor which increased taxes over $1 billion and borrowed an additional $3.6 billion,” Petryk wrote in a press release. “In my recent 93rd Assembly District budget survey, 73% of respondents indicated they did not support the taxing and spending policies proposed by the governor.”
The Assembly passed the Republican-authored spending measure, which cuts taxes largely on businesses and the wealthy more than $3 billion, lifts a UW tuition freeze and rejects many of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ top priorities, on a 64-34 vote. Four Democratic members joined all Republicans in favor of the bill.
The $87.5 billion plan would raise total state spending about 5.4% over current levels. It was drafted over the last two months in response to Gov. Tony Evers’ proposed $91.2 billion budget, which would have increased spending nearly 10%.
In addition to less spending on education, broadband expansion and homelessness services compared with Evers’ proposal, Republicans also stripped hundreds of items including Medicaid expansion, marijuana legalization and the restoration of collective bargaining rights for public employees.
Petryk said the mesure will save the typical Wisconsin family about $1,200 and provide relief to Wisconsin businesses.
“My vote (Tuesday) also ensures that historic funding will be sent to our local K-12 schools,” Petryk said. “The budget provides additional state funding for student mental health services and special education while returning to Wisconsin’s commitment to fund two-thirds state funding for education. This budget provides schools in the 93rd with millions of dollars in new state funding and secures $44 million in additional federal resources for local schools. This budget also delivers on the promise to invest in our healthcare system by providing $440 million for nursing homes and $100 million for our hospitals. It also allocates $129 million to broadband expansion and increases funding to fix our local roads—all while borrowing less.”
Rep. Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer, shared Petryk’s enthusiasm.
“It was a good, very fiscally responsible bill,” Summerfield said. “I was really happy with the funding for nursing homes and workers, and also the funding for the hospitals. It’s a big issue in my district.”
Over the past year, Summerfield has pushed for increased funding for broadband expansion in rural corners of the state. He is happy with the money included in the budget for broadband, but is still pushing for Evers to use another $500 million in federal aid on expansion projects.
“Anytime you get money into broadband, that’s great,” Summerfield said.
Evers will have the opportunity to review the budget and make some alterations through the line-item veto process.
“I hope he keeps the majority of it in, because it’s a really good budget,” Summerfield said. “We’ll see where it goes from here. I’m optimistic he’ll sign it.”
Rep. Clint Moses, R-Menomonie, called the bill a “historic funding increase” for K-12 schools, and he liked that it increases grants for farmers.
“Overall, we are very unlikely to give as big of a tax cut like this again,” Moses said. “To be honest, the state is over-collecting. As a caucus, we’re very happy with (the budget).”
Like Summerfield, Moses is optimistic Evers will sign the budget.
“He’ll obviously make some tweaks to it, but I think he’ll sign it,” Moses said.
Rep. Jesse James, R-Altoona, was pleased that funding for mental health beds located in western Wisconsin has remained in the budget. It was removed from the previous budget, but James is confident that Evers won’t remove it this time.
“We were able to come to a compromise,” James said.
James praised the budget for having additional funding for schools and roads and providing assistance for economic development.
“I think it’s a true win-win for our neck of the woods,” James said.
Rep. Jodi Emerson, D-Eau Claire, was disappointed in the final budget.
“I am disheartened to see that Republicans are yet again deciding not to invest in our state, while prioritizing politics against Governor Evers at all costs over the best interests of our state,” Emerson wrote in a press release. “Thanks to President Biden and Governor Evers, Wisconsin has an almost once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invest in necessary programs and projects across the state like education, criminal justice reform, broadband, and many others while still returning money back to Wisconsin taxpayers. These proposed permanent tax cuts by the Republicans are short-sighted and will cause future harm to our state and its people. These tax cuts are based on a budget revenue estimate increase that is attributed largely to one-time COVID-related direct financial support to businesses and individuals from the federal government. Rest assured, I along with my Democratic colleagues are committed to ensuring our state’s policies and budget reflect the long-term needs of Wisconsin.”
Speaking with reporters before Tuesday’s session, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said the budget “reflects the priorities of all of Wisconsin, not just liberal Democrats in certain parts of the state.”
“We know exactly what you wanted in this budget, which is why we funded the priorities of Wisconsin but did it in a way that was affordable for you and your families, and this budget does exactly that,” Vos said.
Most Democratic lawmakers, including Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz, D-Oshkosh, described the budget as one that ignores the needs of schools, while focusing more on partisan tactics to “obstruct, oppose and minimize the success of Gov. Evers.”
“What bigger campaign strategy would it be to undermine the ‘education governor’ by providing almost no new money to classrooms and have them be laying off teachers over the next two years as a result of this budget?” Hintz said.
Full veto risks funds
Evers can sign it, veto it in full or use his line-item veto power to make changes to the document.
Evers has said earlier this month a full veto remains “on the table.” However, if the budget is vetoed and the Legislature doesn’t convene to pass a new one, the state would no longer be eligible for more than $2 billion in federal aid, according to a Tuesday memo from the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau, first reported on by WisPolitics.
Evers has yet to weigh in on the complete Republican budget, but the Democratic governor said a full veto was “on the table” earlier this month when discussing the level of education spending offered by Republicans. Evers and legislative Democrats mulled a full veto of the current budget two years ago, but the governor ultimately signed it, using his partial veto power to make dozens of changes including an increase to education spending.
Evers and Republicans in 2019 eventually agreed to a budget that increased education spending by about $570 million, including $97 million to special education.
On Tuesday, Assembly Republicans rejected eight Democratic-authored amendments that attempted to reintroduce measures removed from Evers’ budget. Republicans also passed an amendment to remove or alter specific language in the document to make it more difficult for Evers to use partial vetoes to make potentially sweeping alterations.
Tax cuts
In the final day of budget deliberations, the Republican-led budget committee added more than $3 billion in tax cuts to the budget, thanks to an unprecedented $4.4 billion projected surplus.
The proposal would bring down the income tax rate from 6.27% to 5.3% for income between about $24,000 and $263,000 a year for individuals, or between $32,000 and $351,000 for married filers. All told, Republicans say the plan would save taxpayers about $2.7 billion over the two-year period.
However, the fiscal bureau reports that just shy of 74% of the income tax cut would go toward individuals with an adjusted gross income of $100,000 or more. The fiscal bureau also reported an individual making between $40,000 and $50,000 would save an average of $115 in tax year 2022, while someone making between $125,000 and $150,000 would see $999 in savings.
The GOP budget also comes with about $650 million in property tax cuts, which would save the owner of a median-valued home about $100 in December, according to fiscal bureau estimates. In the next year, the tax bill on the same home would increase $32 from the previous year.
The budget also sets aside about $202 million in state funds to pay for the elimination of the personal property tax, which businesses pay on equipment and machinery. The Assembly also on Tuesday voted largely along party lines to pass legislation to formally do away with the more than 170-year-old tax — a proposal that has received bipartisan support.
Republicans added a last-minute amendment to the bill to backfill the transportation fund $20 million this year and about $45 million in all following years to address lost revenue from railroad companies. The measure is meant to account for lost tax revenue from railroad companies by eliminating the personal property tax.
Other items
The Republican budget includes an $128 million increase in education spending, less than one-tenth Evers’ proposal for $1.6 billion.
The GOP budget proposal also would increase special education reimbursements to school districts from 28.2% to 30%, or by about $89.3 million over the biennium, including funds for high-cost special education. Evers had proposed increasing the reimbursement rate to 50% by the end of the 2021-23 biennium.
In order to secure about $2.3 billion in federal education funds, the GOP budget also includes increased spending on general school aid that — paired with no increase to district revenue limits — would directly lower local districts’ property tax levies. School districts say the move limits their ability to offer employee raises and cover other inflationary cost increases.
Increased spending on general school aid would reduce total school taxes by about $192.8 million in the first year of the biennium and another $381.9 million in the second year when compared with current law, according to the fiscal bureau.
The GOP budget also would end the University of Wisconsin System’s eight-year-old tuition freeze and includes an $8.25 million increase in funding to UW-System, compared with Evers’ proposal for $192 million.
Republicans also approved $125 million in borrowing to put toward broadband expansion in the state, rather than spending about $200 million outright, as Evers had proposed.
While Evers had requested more than $70 million in the budget to combat homelessness in the state, the GOP budget includes only $1.2 million in new spending over the biennium to the state’s housing assistance program.
The GOP budget also includes reduced borrowing for road and infrastructure projects and cuts state transit system funding to Madison and Milwaukee in half, representing a roughly $41 million drop in funding over the biennium.
Other measures stripped from Evers’ budget include raising the state minimum wage to $10.15 by 2023, restoring collective bargaining rights for state employees and creating a “red-flag law” that would allow officials to seize firearms owned by people who pose a threat to themselves or others.