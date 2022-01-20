BLOOMER — When Bloomer teenager Alena Otto saw a child had fallen through the ice last January, she immediately sprang into action.
Instead of considering her personal risk, Alena yelled to another boy nearby to get help, army-crawled to the edge of the newly formed hole in the ice, grabbed the hand of the freezing 10-year-old friend and pulled him to safety.
"I didn't really have time to think," Alena told the Leader-Telegram about the incident on Gull Lake in Washburn County. "I knew that I could help and I did what I thought was best in that situation."
For that selfless action, the Wisconsin Assembly will recognize Alena as a “Hometown Hero” during its floor session on Tuesday. Alena's parents, Casey and Jaime Otto, and brothers will join her at the state Capitol for the award presentation.
The Assembly's Hometown Hero program seeks to recognize individuals from across the state whose care and concern for others causes them to unconditionally intervene, mentor or lend a hand wherever needed.
"You’re never too young to make a difference," Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, said in a news release. "Thanks to Alena’s quick thinking, she recognized the danger of the situation and reacted immediately to save the young boy’s life."
Alena, now a 14-year-old freshman at Bloomer High School, was nominated for the award by state Rep. Rob Summerfield, R-Bloomer, who called her actions "unbelievable" and said he was happy to spread the word about her bravery.
"Alena’s example of bravery and selflessness is something we all can strive for," Summerfield said. "I’m proud to have constituents like Alena who we can honor as heroes."
Alena and the friend were playing on the ice Jan. 31 when suddenly Alena heard the boy fall and saw that he was in the water about 50 yards from shore calling for help. As soon as she realized the boy couldn't get out, she launched her rescue operation. After the friend was safe, Alena started helping him take off his wet boots and snow pants before his father arrived to help.
Alena's father, Casey, who was tending to Alena's brother at the time, was shocked to hear about the incident when he returned to the family's new lake lot shortly thereafter.
"It was a new spot for us," Casey said. "There were ice shacks and vehicles on the ice not far away, so we figured it was safe, but we found out later there is a spring there (that kept the ice from freezing solidly)."
Casey said it was an emotional experience hearing about the close call involving his daughter and the son of family friends.
"As a father, you always want to be there to save the day if anything happens," Casey said. "So when something happens and you're not around and your kid steps up and saves the day, that's pretty cool. I'm really proud of her."
While it may seem remarkable that Alena put her own safety at risk to help someone else, Casey said he wasn't surprised.
"That's kind of who she is," Casey said. "She just does the right thing."
Alena, a Girl Scout for eight years, also was awarded the prestigious Bronze Cross by the Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes and honored with a Youth Hero Award by the American Legion Auxiliary for her actions on that cold January day.
For her part, Alena is surprised by all of the attention.
"It's crazy because I just did what I thought was right and now I'm being recognized for it as people hear about it," said Alena, who has yet to go back out on the ice since the incident, saying, "It makes you think a little bit more about how that kind of thing can happen."
While the recognition for his daughter is nice, Casey stressed that the most important thing by far is that the boy was rescued and is OK.