A good question can be credited with the founding of the Chippewa Valley Jazz Orchestra.
As Geoff Peterson, CVJO board president and the group’s drummer, explained: “It really started with several people … getting together and saying, ‘We’ve got a community symphony. Why don’t we have a community jazz group?’”
The logic has paid off, as the group celebrates its 10th anniversary with a concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Pablo Center at the Confluence’s Jamf Theatre. The performance will feature Wayne Bergeron, a Los Angeles-based trumpeter who has earned international acclaim for his varied work. Another sign that the CVJO has a winning formula is that Bergeron is making his fourth appearance with the big band.
Organizers were able to take action on that initial query, Peterson recalled, in part because of the Chippewa Valley’s status as a jazz hotbed.
“This is a town full of great jazz musicians, especially given its size,” he said. “And a lot of people were frankly sick of playing the stuff you play at weddings and things like that.”
As planned, the group gives the musicians not just another outlet to play but especially attractive repertoire.
“The idea really was, let’s find a way to put together some of the best jazz talent in the community and then stage concerts that are more like what the symphony does,” Peterson said, “where we do great big-band music, sometimes historical, sometimes modern, challenge the audience a little bit with stuff they might not have heard before, things like that.”
To fulfill that goal, the CVJO has performed, for instance, a concert highlighting the music of Frank Sinatra and has brought in composers in residence to play their new music, including Andrew Neesley and Keith Karns.
Joining the band
Two musicians with the CVJO since the beginning said in phone interviews that participating was an easy call.
Jeff Walk, the orchestra’s lead trumpeter and high school and middle school band director for the Mondovi school district, was drawn in part by the abilities of fellow band members.
“The level of musicians in the band is top-notch, the best talent in the Chippewa Valley, the best educators, and they all have a passion and love for jazz and various backgrounds,” he said. “Ever since we started, it’s just been a blast.”
Saxophonist Sue Orfield pointed to the rewards of the pieces on the CVJO programs.
“I love the music,” she said. “Ninety-nine percent of what I do I don’t read music on the bandstand, so this is a different trip in making sure that you play all interlocking parts that all the other horn players have. It’s really neat.”
While the music is enjoyable, the group also works to ensure the working atmosphere is too.
“One of the first guiding principles we came up with was as soon as it isn’t fun it has to change,” Peterson said. “We don’t want to create stress or frustration or anything for the musicians in the band because they are all doing this out of their sheer love of jazz and love of big band music. And that’s vitally important to us as an organization.”
It took some time for the CVJO to grow its audience, Peterson acknowledged.
“When we first started playing we had shows where there were more people on the stage than there were in the audience,” he said. “To go from concerts where we had 30 people in the audience to concerts where we’re pretty consistently drawing 300 or 400 people, it is really quite an amazing experience.”
Welcome guests
Along with the consistent joy of playing classic and contemporary jazz, some memorable moments stand out. Peterson recalled the first time they brought in Bergeron, which also was the first time they featured a prominent musician from out of town. That reality had him concerned about the potential financial hit if attendance was sparse.
Fortunately, a full house greeted Bergeron and the band at Regis High School auditorium, which gave Peterson a confidence boost.
“The fact that we could get hundreds of of people to show up for a big band show, OK, this is hope. This is promise,” he said.
Among the “incredibly talented” guest artists the CVJO has shared the stage with, Bergeron is a favorite.
“He’s a phenomenal trumpet player, just a genuinely awesome human being,” Peterson said.
Orfield and Walk agreed that it’s a treat to perform with a musician of Bergeron’s caliber.
“He’s an amazing musician and a nice guy, so it’s nice to have met him and also nice to have gotten to know him (through) the number of times he’s come back,” Orfield said. “That’s something I didn’t expect to have happen when I started playing with the Chippewa Valley Jazz Orchestra. … kind of to know him, and he’s gotten to know some of us a little bit.”
As Walk explained, playing alongside guest artists such as Bergeron and alto saxophonist Dick Oatts are not only a thrill for him and his fellow band members, but they underscore local talent as well.
“We know what we have here, but a lot of people don’t,” he said. “It also brings a big piece of LA-New York to Eau Claire. It keeps everyone’s game up.”
Peterson also acknowledged the skill band members bring to every performance.
“We try and bring in some great national talent, but we always want to make sure we recognize the quality of musicians that are in our community as well,” Peterson said. “Guest artists are awesome and I love bringing them in, but it’s amazing the level of musicianship you can find here in the Chippewa Valley, in western Wisconsin. “It’s really quite amazing.”
Performing and learning
Besides playing at their highest level, the CVJO places emphasis on two priorities: raising awareness of jazz as the great American musical art form it is and promoting music education.
That’s why the CVJO tries to have their visiting guest artists work with students at the local high schools and the university. The group plans to do more of that in the future, say, the next 10 years.
“At one point going back five, six years we were trying to figure out how to balance the budget every year,” Peterson said. “We don’t have to worry about that now. Our attendance is stable and good, and that opens up a lot of opportunities for us.”
That bodes well for Chippewa Valley jazz lovers onstage as well as in the audience.