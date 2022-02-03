EAU CLAIRE — Community leaders hope a recently-announced $9.4 million state grant will bolster the local education, social work and health care workforce and tempt young professionals to find work in rural communities.
That’s what they told four of Gov. Tony Evers’ cabinet secretaries at a Thursday roundtable at UW-Eau Claire.
“There is a child welfare workforce crisis happening (in this region),” said Karla Broten, youth and family program manager at Barron County Health and Human Services.
At the roundtable were students, health care workers, business owners and leaders from UW-Eau Claire, Mayo Clinic Health System and other organizations. They were asked questions by Missy Hughes, CEO and secretary of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation; Amy Pechacek, secretary-designee of the Department of Workforce Development; Dawn Crim, secretary of the Department of Safety and Professional Services; and Karen Timberlake, secretary-designee of the Department of Health Services.
The Wisconsin DHS is seeing “great turnover” in health care fields, Timberlake said. She noted stressed and strained workers and asked the roundtable for insight into local students’ career interests.
Pam White, chief nursing officer of Mayo Clinic’s northwest Wisconsin region, said she believes nursing education “has to get out of this traditional model.”
The pandemic has escalated a pre-existing nursing shortage, White said. At Mayo Clinic’s locations in Bloomer, Barron, Menomonie and Osseo, “it’s hard to recruit nurses to those communities unless they live there,” she added. “...We float our nurses across all those hospitals, but we also have staff who want to teach … how can we escalate that?”
White said focusing grant funding on accommodating more nursing and health care students at UW-Eau Claire could help retain those young people in northwestern Wisconsin, rather than losing them to larger metro areas like Madison or Milwaukee.
Cory Kulig, Eleva-Strum school district administrator, said some teachers are being “pulled away” from the profession because they want or need the flexibility of working from home.
“Education is a labor-intensive market. You have to be present, immersed in your work, and there’s a strong emotional toll that takes,” Kulig said. “...We’re trying to provide value in other ways and continually reflect.”
Evers in December announced that workforce initiatives spearheaded by UW-Eau Claire and Chippewa Valley Technical College will get $9.4 million and $10 million in federal funding, respectively.
The grant will give UW-Eau Claire, in collaboration with Mayo Clinic Health System, up to $9.4 million to increase the number of health care and social workers in rural communities. The university will partner with local school districts and other organizations to place education and social work students in rural areas “to encourage them to stay and build their careers,” the governor’s office said.
“From the perspective of DHS … top of the list is the future of the health care, public health, behavioral health workforce in our state,” Timberlake said.
Grant to shore up rural health
In the grant proposal, UW-Eau Claire also plans to work with Mayo Clinic to graduate more nurses by creating new curriculum and clinical experience, and to encourage health care professionals to live and work in rural communities.
The university will help teaching and nursing students leave college with less debt. Then, they may be better equipped to take jobs in rural communities, which commonly offer lower pay, said Carmen Manning, dean of the College of Education and Human Sciences..
At UW-Eau Claire, more health care-related degree programs, like public health, health care management and psychiatry, will be created or expanded within the next few years.
Finally, the university plans to partner with other organizations to offer training to small business owners.
“I think what we heard is how rural communities, business owners, were decimated by the pandemic,” said Mike Carney, assistant chancellor for strategic partnerships and program development. “What could we do to develop skills, not only in our students but in our communities, for our region and our business owners to be better able to pivot?”
Carney and Manning spearheaded the university’s grant proposal. In December Manning and Carney said they focused the grant proposal’s efforts on rural areas — in large part because those regions have historically been short on health care and social services, and have been hit harder by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The UW-Eau Claire and CVTC grant projects are part of a total of nearly $60 million in funding going to 12 projects around the state. Wisconsin will award a second round of workforce grants later this year, Evers’ office said.