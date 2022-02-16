EAU CLAIRE — Outside attorneys hired by Eau Claire County are meeting today with members of the Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office, county staff and an accounting firm to discuss financial data from the county Department of Human Services.
The data, some of which were obtained last October in a search warrant, are being reviewed by the firm Wipfli in its forensic audit of DHS. The forensic audit is being funded by the sheriff’s office and is part of an ongoing sheriff’s office investigation into DHS financial practices that began in May 2020.
During an Eau Claire County Board meeting Wednesday, outside attorney Joseph Russell informed the board that attorneys met last week with employees from the sheriff’s office, Wipfli and the county finance department to review DHS financial data. Today’s meeting includes the same entities plus the county information services department, and is intended “to continue these discussions to help Wipfli understand the data they have in hand,” Russell said.
Russell and Mindy Dale from law firm von Briesen & Roper were retained by the county on Nov. 1 as outside attorneys to provide three main areas of counsel related to the DHS investigation. They have served as an intermediary between the sheriff’s office and county employees; ensured protocols are followed while noting that the county wants to cooperate with the investigation; and ensured compliance with privacy laws and regulations. Russell said so far all protocols and privacy laws have been followed.
To date, Dale said von Briesen & Roper has billed the county $24,000 for attorney services. More than $17,000 was billed in the first month as the attorneys got updated on the investigation, according to Dale.
Russell and Dale also provided an update Feb. 1 to the county Administration Committee, which included the fact that the sheriff’s office is compiling a list of county employees to interview as part of the investigation.
Russell said Wednesday that the list is still being worked on while the sheriff’s office reviews information obtained through search warrants and discovery. Dale said that investigators have looked at DHS records dating back to 2017.
Once the sheriff’s office list is finalized, the attorneys will talk with the sheriff’s office and county employees on the list to ensure “that everyone is comfortable in the interview process, both from the sheriff’s point of view that the integrity of the criminal investigation is preserved, but (also) from the employee’s point of view that the employee is comfortable meeting with the sheriff’s office,” Russell said.
Russell said interviews will be voluntary.
“We’re still in the ‘wait and see’ approach as to the nature of these interviews, but as I understand them, they’ll be voluntary in nature (and) the employees can leave at any point,” Russell said.
Dale said the attorneys are not representing any employee in their individual capacity.
“If we reach a point where the interests of the county and the interests of the employee are not the same, then we will reevaluate representation issues,” Dale said.
On Feb. 1, Russell said he and Dale “represent the County Board, administration, DHS leadership.”
Russell said Wednesday that the attorneys “want to make sure that DHS and other departments continue to provide their service without disruption.”
Dale said the sheriff’s office search warrant executed last October on DHS and county administration offices caused disruption.
“Early on in the investigation, the administration office and DHS spent hours and hours and hours putting together information before the search warrants were ever executed,” Dale said. “I know that they have spent hours and hours trying to recover from the execution of the search warrants.”
Dale also said she has spoken to several people who believe the investigation has hurt the reputation of DHS.
The people she spoke to “have indicated they feel that the investigation has negatively impacted the department and that there have been clients who have questioned the viability of the department given what’s going on,” Dale said. “We just need to continue to assure the public that (DHS) is a strong, quality program regardless of what’s going on in the background.”
Dale emphasized that the investigation so far has not revealed any issues with DHS programming.
“Excellent service is being provided and continues to be provided by that department,” Dale said. “DHS and administration have nothing to hide, but they need to protect the interests of the public and their staff. That’s our goal, to make sure that those interests are protected, and we want to work through this process to get it resolved as soon as it possibly can be done.”
Borrowing approved for highway facility
The County Board approved a resolution for the county to borrow a maximum of $5.6 million to fund additional costs of the new county highway facility. The county will issue bonds to cover the borrowing, which will result in “approximately $370,000 in debt service payments for each of the next 20 years,” according to a fact sheet.
All $5.6 million in borrowed funds may not need to be spent on the highway facility. If there is remaining money, it “will be available to finance alternate capital projects,” according to a fact sheet.
The highway facility is being built on the south side of Eau Claire near U.S. 53 and Highway I. Construction is scheduled to be completed in October.
Other business
The board approved Sharon McIlquham as the county’s new corporation counsel. McIlquham will replace Tim Sullivan, who is retiring. McIlquham has been the county’s assistant corporation counsel since 2001.
The next County Board meeting is scheduled for March 1.