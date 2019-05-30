CHIPPEWA FALLS — The 11-year-old girl accused of stomping on the head of 6-month-old Jaxon Hunter on Oct. 30, causing his death two days later, appeared in Chippewa County Court on Thursday, where attorneys discussed whether the girl understands the court proceedings and how that affects the future of the case.
Defense attorney Laurie Osberg explained in Chippewa County Court that she believes a preliminary hearing needs to be waived for the girl’s case to move forward. A preliminary hearing is where a judge reviews the charges and determines if a crime has been committed and whether the defendant is the likely person who committed the crime.
“We believe this case will eventually return to juvenile court,” Osberg told Dunn County Judge James Peterson. “In chambers, we were wondering if someone is competent enough to waive a preliminary hearing but not competent enough to stand trial.”
Osberg added: “We think the law has enough flexibility.”
The girl was given a mental evaluation earlier this month. The psychologist determined the girl is still not competent to proceed on a homicide charge at this time, but she is expected to be competent by next March, said prosecuting attorney Richard Dufour.
Dufour objected to the idea of allowing the girl to waive the preliminary hearing.
“Our position is you can be either competent or incompetent,” Dufour said after the hearing. “You can’t be ‘somewhat competent.’”
A competency hearing slated for July 3 will be the next court date in the matter.
The girl was brought to Chippewa County from Winnebago Mental Health Institute in Oshkosh for the hearing. She sat quietly, dressed in a gray sweatshirt and bluejeans.
Osberg said the girl should be moved closer to home. She is currently in a female-only adult unit.
“They are not equipped to provide her with all the services she needs,” Osberg said. “She is getting some schooling, but she’s not getting therapy or counseling. The adult court can’t serve her.”
Osberg said she is still hopeful that Peterson will order the case into juvenile court. So far, Peterson has allowed the murder charge to be heard in adult court.
“He hasn’t said it will stay in adult court,” Osberg said.
Because the girl is considered incompetent at this time, the homicide case has been suspended indefinitely. She will continue to be reviewed quarterly to see if she becomes competent.
Jaxon was born April 6, 2018. He was at a day care, which also serves as a foster home, in the town of Tilden on Oct. 30 when the 10-year-old girl — who lived there as a foster child — was alone inside the house while everyone else was playing outside. The girl told authorities she panicked after dropping the baby, and then she stomped on his head when he began to cry.
Jaxon was transferred to a hospital in Minnesota, where he died Nov. 1 — two days after the attack.
The girl appeared in Chippewa County’s adult court Nov. 5 on a charge of first-degree intentional homicide by someone age 10 or older. She was ordered to be held on a $50,000 cash bond and be placed in a secure detention center.