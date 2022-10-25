AUGUSTA — Augusta school district voters are being asked to consider two referendum questions in the Nov. 8 election addressing needs at both the high school and elementary school.
The first is a $10.5 million referendum to address maintenance repairs, classroom addition and renovations at the high school. The second is for $4.5 million to build a new elementary school gym.
A significant element of the $10.5 million question is expanding the high school’s technical education space. The district now offers an Industrial Robotics Industry 4.0 course to students. This hands-on experience allows them to get certification that they can take directly into the industry. If the referendum is approved, the district plans to offer an Automotive Academy that partners with local mechanics and vendors, Augusta Superintendent Ryan Nelson said.
Another component to the $10.5 million question includes an expansion to the Agriculture Science area, he said.
“The current space is somewhat limited to deliver the ideal programming for our students,” Nelson said.
The $4.5 million question is necessary because space in the elementary school gym is limited and built around lunch times. The gym also serves as the cafeteria, Nelson said.
Building a new gym would create a bigger space, higher ceilings, curtain dividers and more storage. A new gym would also benefit the community. Youth recreation numbers are at an all-time high. But scheduling conflicts exist because gym space is limited, he said.
“The school board felt the second question would address ideas people had shared that they were concerned about,” Nelson said.
If both referendum questions are approved by voters, construction would likely begin next spring. The projects at both the high school and elementary school would be completed in time for the start of the 2024-25 school year, he said.
That would coincide with the timeline for the construction of a new high school auditorium, which is being done with money donated by a district resident, Nelson said.
In 2021-22, the school district’s tax rate was $9.68 per $1,000 valuation. If the $10.5 million question is approved, the tax rate will remain the same for 2022-23.
That is possible, Nelson said, because of increased state aid from higher enrollments and a rise in property valuations. Some district operating debt is also coming off the books, he said.
If both questions are approved, the tax rate will rise to $10.08 per $1,000 valuation. The increase would be about $40 for each $100,000 of property value, Nelson said.
The projects would be payable over the next 20 years, he said.