Bill Deresiewicz began his talk at UW-Eau Claire on a dour note.
“Things are not good for our children these days, especially the ones who seem to be doing the best,” Deresiewicz said.
That sentence led to a discussion about the mental health challenges faced today by many college students as a result of the constant pressure to succeed.
Deresiewicz spoke in the Schofield Auditorium for a little over an hour on challenges facing the country’s higher education system before taking audience questions for about 25 minutes. Deresiewicz is an educator, literary critic and author of the recent “Excellent Sheep: The Miseducation of the American Elite and the Way to a Meaningful Life.” He was the second of four speakers in the Forum series for the 2019-20 campus year. The next event is scheduled for Dec. 10.
Deresiewicz mostly discussed issues with elite colleges like those in the Ivy League. He said students have weaker social and emotional skills because they spend more time focusing on doing well in school.
Extrinsic motivation is also an issue, since students do things because other people tell them to do it, not because they enjoy something.
“When we turn childhood and adolescence into an endless series of hoops, we develop excellent hoop-jumpers,” Deresiewicz said.
Deresiewicz discussed the origins of the elite higher education system, starting in the late 1800s. Eventually, new admission criteria were developed to ensure the supposedly correct type of students went to upper-echelon colleges.
In the 1960s, higher education supposedly shifted from aristocracy to meritocracy, but Deresiewicz said things are not all that different from a century ago, noting the recent college admissions scandal.
In 1983, the U.S. News & World Report college rankings began, placing colleges into numerical scores, which some people incorrectly correlated with self-worth.
“That’s when the madness shifted into a higher gear,” Deresiewicz said.
He said most elite colleges are focused on research instead of classroom work, which results in the top professors not spending much time in the classroom.
“I’m resisting the temptation to digress and start foaming at the mouth about this,” Deresiewicz said.
Later on, Deresiewicz said many college officials are essentially middle managers who fundamentally do not care about undergraduate education, as evidenced by the plateau in spending on education in the U.S. in recent years.
“There’s no pressure being put on them to care,” Deresiewicz said.
Deresiewicz stressed the importance of liberal arts education, which he defined as classes in which knowledge is pursued for its own sake. In general, critical thinking, problem-solving and creativity are the most important skill sets that employers want.
He said the goal of young adulthood should not be to get into a good school; it should be to become an autonomous individual able to educate oneself.
One audience member inquired about the cause of the “communal angst” in young people other than the pressure of getting into a good school and getting a good job. Deresiewicz said the ultimate reason relates to the decrease in public funding and increase in inequality.
Upper-tier college applicants now must have the qualities of an old aristocrat and modern technocrat, Deresiewicz said. Students must excel in the classroom while also being athletic, artistic, personable, committed to service and able to lead.
“I want to emphasize how pointless all of this is,” Deresiewicz said.
He mentioned a study that analyzed students who were accepted into an Ivy league school and attended that school against students who were accepted but did not attend. The study found there was no difference in lifetime earnings.
“What matters is not the school but the student,” Deresiewicz said. “What matters is not where you go, but who you are.”