EAU CLAIRE — An Altoona man mistreated a dog that eventually needed to be euthanized, authorities say.
Brandon L. Snyder, 36, 819 Harlem St., is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of mistreatment of animals.
EAU CLAIRE — An Altoona man mistreated a dog that eventually needed to be euthanized, authorities say.
Brandon L. Snyder, 36, 819 Harlem St., is charged in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of mistreatment of animals.
Snyder is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on May 17.
According to the criminal complaint:
Altoona police received a call that a dog appeared to be neglected and should be taken to a veterinarian. An officer went to the residence and was informed that the dog belonged to Snyder, who was not home.
The police officer and a humane officer noticed that the dog appeared to be emaciated and fluid was leaking from its genitals.
A woman at the residence told the officer she thought the dog should be put down. The woman allowed the humane officer to take the dog to a veterinarian.
The white pit-bull mix had easily visible spine and ribs. The dog was also stained gray and brown from laying in mud or feces. The woman at the residence said Snyder knew the dog was sick.
The humane officer took the dog to Oakwood Hills Animal Hospital. While in a room waiting for the veterinarian, the dog was unable to stand and laid on the floor. The dog continued to leak a cloudy liquid from its genitals.
The dog was dull but responsive.
The veterinarian came into the room and said the dog appeared to be in a great deal of pain and further tests would be needed to get an idea of what was wrong.
Tests showed that the dog’s prostate was very enlarged, potentially from cancer. It was so enlarged that the dog’s colon was displaced. The condition made the dog unable to empty its bladder.
The veterinarian indicated this condition was extremely painful for the dog, and that uncontrolled pain is a reason for the dog to stop eating.
The veterinarian believed euthanasia was the most humane course of action. The dog was euthanized in July 2022.
If convicted, Snyder could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.