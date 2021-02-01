EAU CLAIRE — An Augusta man faces animal neglect charges after authorities say they found baby calf carcasses on his property.
Devin T. Malcein, 21, is charged in Eau Claire County Court with misdemeanor counts of negligently providing improper animal shelter sanitation standards, not providing proper food to confined animals and not providing proper drink to confined animals.
Malcein is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Thursday.
According to the criminal complaint:
A state animal inspector conducted a follow-up animal dealer inspection with Malcein on Oct. 14. No one was present but there were six loose pigs wandering around the yard.
While walking on the property the inspector found two Holstein baby calf carcasses lying in a pasture in an advanced state of decomposition. One of the pigs wandering around the yard entered the pasture and began eating one of the carcasses.
The inspector then found 12 live baby calves and four calf carcasses in an open air housing barn. Minimal feed and water were available for the calves.
The inspector noted that the live calves appeared lethargic with their heads down, drooping ears, labored breathing, coughing, saliva dripping from their mouths, and discharge from their eyes.
Several calves were lying down on and around the deceased calves and did not respond to the inspector's approach or noise. At one point, a pig entered the barn and walked on top of a live baby Jersey calf, and the calf did not respond to being walked on.
Another calf carcass was found in a pasture where 12 beef cattle, three pigs and two sheep were roaming.
If convicted of all three charges, Malcein could be sentenced to up to 27 months in jail and fined up to $30,000.