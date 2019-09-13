Barron County authorities believe the stabbing death of a Rice Lake woman in Cameron early Thursday morning and a fatal traffic crash a few hours later are connected.
The Barron County sheriff's office was called to a trailer in Cook’s Mobile Home Park at 10:48 a.m. Thursday and found the body of 22-year-old Audra Poppe on the floor. No one else was inside the trailer.
The man who lived at the trailer, 21-year-old Eldon S. Jackson, had been killed earlier Thursday morning when the vehicle he was driving that belonged to Poppe crossed the centerline and collided with a dump truck on U.S. 8, according to the sheriff's office.
Authorities said Jackson made a 911 call to the Barron County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center at 2:48 a.m. Thursday, according to the call log. He requested an ambulance and said someone had broken into his home about three hours earlier.
The entry states it sounded to the dispatcher like the man was distressed. He told dispatch that people were messing with him before saying he no longer wanted an ambulance.
Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald confirmed two Barron County Sheriff’s deputies arrived at the trailer and attempted to make contact. The lights were off, and the officers knocked on both the front and back door, but no one answered. No one would answer call back attempts over the phone. Fitzgerald said it is unknown if Jackson was in the mobile home at the time.
According to the sheriff's office, Jackson was driving Poppe's vehicle when it crossed the center line and struck the dump truck driven by Robert Tourville, 52, of Prairie Farm.
Jackson was pronounced dead at the scene, and Tourville was transported to the Mayo Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The sheriff's office said the stabbing and the crash appear to be related, and more information will be released after an autopsy and evidence is processed and examined.
Authorities said there is no danger to the public and they are not looking for any suspects.