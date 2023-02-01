EAU CLAIRE — A Chippewa Falls man abandoned his vehicle during a pursuit with police and escaped arrest, authorities say.
Chad W. Rollins, 49, 1004 Jefferson Ave., is charged in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of eluding an officer and bail jumping, and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and bail jumping.
A warrant has been issued for Rollins’ arrest.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer observed a vehicle traveling on Brackett Avenue with a loud exhaust at 11:35 p.m. on Nov. 22.
The officer conducted a traffic stop and the driver initially refused to identify himself. He became argumentative and belligerent with officers.
The driver eventually identified himself as Rollins. Dispatchers then notified the officers that there was a warrant for Rollins’ arrest.
After receiving that notification from dispatchers, Rollins said he was going to leave.
The officer told Rollins he was not free to leave because he was the subject of a traffic stop.
At this point, Rollins rolled up his window to where it was slightly open, put the vehicle in gear, and quickly accelerated away through a residential neighborhood just as an officer reached to open Rollins’ car door.
Officers then pursued the vehicle and lost sight of it as it turned onto Rudolph Road.
The pursuit was terminated and Rollins’ vehicle was found in the 2000 block of Rudolph Road. It was in the grass next to a driveway and was unoccupied. The vehicle appeared to have run over a small ladder in the yard.
At the time of this incident, Rollins was free on bond for pending felony and misdemeanor cases in Chippewa County. A condition of bond in both cases prohibited Rollins from committing any new crimes.
If convicted of the felony charges in the fleeing case, Rollins could be sentenced to up to four years in prison.