EAU CLAIRE — A Chippewa Falls man abandoned his vehicle during a pursuit with police and escaped arrest, authorities say.

Chad W. Rollins, 49, 1004 Jefferson Ave., is charged in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of eluding an officer and bail jumping, and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and bail jumping.

