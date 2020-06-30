A man driving without license plates eventually led authorities on a high-speed pursuit from Eau Claire to Fall Creek that reached 100 mph, police said.
Nathan T. Starks, 25, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee an officer, possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping, and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
A $1,000 cash bail was set for Starks, which requires him to maintain absolute sobriety.
Starks returns to court Sept. 8.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer on patrol Saturday noticed a dark-colored car traveling east on Clairemont Avenue without any license plates.
The officer tried to initiate a traffic stop at Clairemont Avenue and Rudolph Road by activating his emergency lights. The vehicle did not stop, so the officer also activated his siren.
The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Starks, accelerated to speeds of 80 mph on Clairemont Avenue.
Starks continued eastbound on U.S. 12 toward Fall Creek and at one point reached speeds of 100 mph.
Starks slowed down for a short time to let a passenger out of the vehicle.
Also on U.S. 12, an Eau Claire County sheriff’s deputy deployed spike strips, which damaged all four tires on Starks’ vehicle.
Starks then reduced his speed as he drove through Fall Creek on U.S. 12.
Just before Starks left the east side of Fall Creek, he made an abrupt turn into the oncoming traffic lane and then drove into the ditch.
Starks attempted to drive over the train tracks but ended up getting stuck.
Starks peacefully exited the vehicle and was arrested.
Starks made comments about smoking methamphetamine. Starks had a pipe with white and brown residue that is consistent with methamphetamine use, and a small plastic bag of meth.
Starks did not appear to have remorse for his actions during the high-speed pursuit.
Starks continued to make comments that he was the best driver and “let’s do it again, that was fun.”
Starks was free on a signature bond for a pending felony case in Eau Claire County.
Starks is being prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of threat to a law enforcement officer in April 2019 in Eau Claire County.
If convicted of the felony charges, Starks could be sentenced to up to 11 years in prison.