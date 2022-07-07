EAU CLAIRE — A River Falls solar energy contractor bilked six Eau Claire County residents out of more than $70,000 for work he never performed, authorities say.
Michael J. Harvey, 42, was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of theft in a business setting.
Harvey is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Aug. 3.
According to the criminal complaint:
An agent with the state Justice Department’s consumer protection and antitrust unit received a referral from the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection concerning Harvey, who owned Able Energy.
The agriculture department received numerous complaints that Able Energy received payment for work but did not follow through with contracted services.
Able Energy was contracted by numerous people in Wisconsin, including six Eau Claire County residents, in regards to solar projects.
Despite contracting to complete these projects and collecting money from customers, Harvey never performed any work nor returned the required money.
One Eau Claire County resident entered into a contract with Harvey in December 2016 and paid him $11,365.
A second resident entered into a contract in December 2016 and paid Harvey $4,785 that month and a second payment of $4,702 in February 2017.
A third resident entered into a contract in December 2016 and paid Harvey $5,443 that month and a second payment of $2,961 in May 2017.
A fourth resident entered into a contract in November 2016 and paid Harvey $5,000 that month, a second payment of $1,000 later that month and a third payment of $1,200 in December 2016.
A fifth resident entered into a contract in December 2016 and paid Harvey $6,905 that month and a second payment of $6,780 in February 2017.
A sixth resident entered into a contract in December 2016 and paid Harvey $7,573 in January 2017 and a second payment of $7,436 in February 2017.
No work was ever done for the six residents nor was any materials ever received.
If convicted, Harvey could be sentenced to up to five years in prison.