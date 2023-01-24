EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man engaged Eau Claire police in three vehicle pursuits over an eight-month period, authorities say.

Tyler J. Zais, 32, 2124 Mittelstadt Lane, was charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with three felony counts of eluding an officer, a felony count of bail jumping, and a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.

