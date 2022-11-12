EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man led a state trooper on a high-speed pursuit that traversed both roads and yards in the Eau Claire area, authorities say.

Nicholas J. Fisher, 37, 678 Wisconsin St., was charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, eluding an officer and possession of narcotic drugs, and misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer, operating after revocation and failure to install an ignition interlock device.

