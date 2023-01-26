EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire man stole and sold numerous items from a town of Seymour residence last fall, authorities say.

Terrance J. Krall, 60, 2564 105th St., is charged in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of conspiracy to commit burglary of a building and conspiracy to commit theft.

