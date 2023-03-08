EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman physically assaulted two staff members at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, authorities say.
Adalee M. Brown-Haas, 24, was charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court with three felony counts of bail jumping, felony counts of bodily harm to a health care provider and threat of bodily harm to a health care provider, and misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and disorderly conduct.
A $1,000 signature bond was set for Brown-Haas, which prohibits her from having contact with the hospital or the two staff members except for a legitimate medical reason or appointment.
Brown-Haas returns to court April 20.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer was sent to the emergency room at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire on Jan. 31 regarding a patient that assaulted two staff members. The patient was later identified as Brown-Haas.
One female staff member told the officer that Brown-Haas was upset over her medication and had been threatening staff during her four-day stay. The staff member said Brown-Haas threatened to hurt both her and a second female staff member, but did not say how or exactly what she would do.
Brown-Haas then became disorderly by hitting her head on the wall and yelling obscenities. Staff attempted to restrain her in a chair.
The first staff member said Brown-Haas then hit her twice in the chest and once in the abdomen, which caused her pain. The staff member said her chest was sore when she touched it.
The second staff member said she was shoved by Brown-Haas.
At the time of this incident, Brown-Haas was free on bond for four pending criminal cases in Eau Claire County. As a condition of bond, Brown-Haas was prohibited from committing any new crimes.
If convicted of the felony charges, Brown-Haas could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison.