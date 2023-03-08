EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman physically assaulted two staff members at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, authorities say.

Adalee M. Brown-Haas, 24, was charged Wednesday in Eau Claire County Court with three felony counts of bail jumping, felony counts of bodily harm to a health care provider and threat of bodily harm to a health care provider, and misdemeanor counts of bail jumping and disorderly conduct.