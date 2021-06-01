EAU CLAIRE — An Eau Claire woman voted in both Wisconsin and Nevada during the November 2018 election, authorities say.
Elizabeth A. Olson, 63, 520 Congress St., was charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with a felony count of election fraud-voting more than once.
Olson is scheduled to make her initial court appearance on July 1.
According to the criminal complaint:
Nathan Judnic, an attorney with the Wisconsin Elections Commission, reported that Wisconsin is a member of the Election Registration Information Center.
The center matches voter participation records across state lines and generates reports of people likely voting in the same election in multiple states. It uses personally identifiable information like Social Security numbers, dates of birth, names and addresses.
Judnic reports that during the Nov. 6, 2018 general election, Olson appeared to have voted once in Eau Claire County and once in Clark County, Nevada.
Judnic is in possession of two completed voter registration documents, both with Olson’s name on them.
On both, the last four digits of her Social Security number and her date of birth appear to match.
Additionally, there is an absentee ballot request attached in which Olson wanted a Nevada ballot to be sent to her Eau Claire residence.
The same residence is used on Olson’s Wisconsin voter registration.
If convicted, Olson could be sentenced to up to 18 months in prison.