EAU CLAIRE — Fifteen guns, rocket launchers, ammunition and other items were taken in a town of Drammen burglary, and three Eau Claire residents have been implicated in the crime, authorities say.

A total of 23 felony and misdemeanor charges were filed Friday in Eau Claire County Court against Kaden D. Bruder, 25, 102 Vine St., Shaun L. Galloway, 53, 2507 S. Hastings Way, and Charles D. Marshall, 40, 107 Randall St.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com